Where to get the Nintendo Switch 2 today? Here is all on price, store info and more

ByHT News Desk
Jun 11, 2025 04:11 AM IST

Whether you are an avid Nintendo fan or just new to gaming, this console does seem to be a good option

The Nintendo Switch 2 has finally arrived, and gamers in the US are excited about the launch. The console officially launched on June 5, 2025, and features several upgrades and differences including a larger screen, extended battery life, newly upgraded Joy-Cons, and enhanced performance. If you are wondering how to get a Switch 2 and how much it costs, here's a quick and simple guide!

There is also a special bundle that includes the game Mario Kart World, which is available for $499.99.(AP)

Currently, the Nintendo Switch 2 starts at $449.99 for the base version. There is also a special bundle that includes the game Mario Kart World, which is available for $499.99. The prices are within reason and to be expected, as several enhanced features were added to the console compared to the original version.

From where you can purchase ?

You can purchase the Switch 2 from various retailers. The Switch 2 will be available through several chain stores; including, Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and GameStop. You can also purchase the Switch 2 through a variety of other stores such as: Macy's, Verizon, Kohl's, JCPenney, PC Richard & Son, and B&H Photo Video. You could also always order through Nintendo.com if you can’t find one too.

Keep in mind, since it is a new product, the Switch 2 could be difficult to find in specific locations. Some retailers are already reporting limited stock on this console, so it would be a good idea to check online first or you could call directly to the local store to see if they have any Switch 2s for sale. Some retailers does offer sign ups for when the Switch 2 is back in stock.

Whether you are an avid Nintendo fan or just new to gaming, this console does seem to be a good option. The Switch 2, like the original, is made for playing at home or for on the go, but is more powerful and offers upgrades.

If you have been considering getting a new console, this may be your time to shine. The Nintendo Switch 2 is available now, and will surely be one of the years hottest items.

