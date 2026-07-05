Where to watch July 4 fireworks today in NYC, Chicago, Houston, New Jersey and more

America's 250th birthday is bringing fireworks displays across the country. Here's a look at where and when to catch the shows in New York City, Long Island, Houston, Bergen County, New Jersey, and Chicago on July 4.

New York City fireworks

Fireworks light up the sky over NYC, Chicago and Houston as America celebrates its 250th birthday. (AFP)

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As per the NY Post, Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular will take place at 8pm EDT over the East River and Brooklyn Bridge, featuring over 85,000 shells launched from both the Hudson and East rivers.

The show will air on NBC starting at 8pm EDT, with the fireworks expected to kick off at approximately 9:25pm EDT. It can also be streamed on Peacock, which costs $16.99/month after a seven-day free trial. Actor Terry Crews will host the two-hour special, which features performers Alexia Jayy, Noah Kahan, Post Malone, Bebe Rexha, Salt-n-Pepa, Shaboozey and Blake Shelton.

Non-ticketed public viewing areas for the East River portion of the show will be open along the FDR Drive.

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{{^usCountry}} Other Manhattan shows on July 4, according to ABC7, include: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other Manhattan shows on July 4, according to ABC7, include: {{/usCountry}}

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South Street Seaport Museum 4th of July Fireworks at Pier 16, Wavertree, at 6:30pm EDT.

Empire State Building 4th of July Fireworks at the Empire State Building Observation Deck, at 7:30pm EDT.

One World Observatory 4th of July Fireworks at 1 World Trade Center, at 8pm EDT.

Edge Independence Day Celebration at Hudson Yards, at 7:30pm EDT.

Oswego fireworks: The Independence Day Block Party and Fireworks will take place on July 5 at 9:45pm EDT at the Oswego River, with festivities starting at 2pm EDT.

Also Read: Video shows skydiver's terrifying crash landing during America's 250th birthday celebration- Watch here

Long Island fireworks

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The Jones Beach Fireworks Spectacular and Airshow will run from July 4 to July 6 at Jones Beach State Park, starting at 9:30pm EDT.

Bergen County, New Jersey fireworks

Bergen County has several fireworks shows on July 4:

Allendale 4th of July Celebration at Crestwood Lake, Allendale, at 9pm EDT.

Ridgewood July 4 Celebration at Veterans Field, Ridgewood, at 6pm EDT.

Bergen County's Star Spangled Spectacular at Overpeck County Park, Leonia, at 9:25pm EDT.

4th of July at Foschini Park in Hackensack, at 9pm EDT.

Also Read: Who is Patriot Front? The white nationalist group's logo, beliefs, and July 4 march through Capitol Hill

Chicago fireworks

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Chicago's iconic Navy Pier hosts a spectacular fireworks display over Lake Michigan starting at 10pm CDT (9pm EDT). WLFD FOX 32 Chicago will be airing the fireworks live.

Houston fireworks

Freedom Over Texas returns for its 39th year at Eleanor Tinsley and Sam Houston Parks at 10:30pm EDT (9:30pm CDT). FOX 26 Houston will stream the fireworks live.