‘Where’s Deborah?’; Internet blasts Biden for mistakenly claiming that he saw Dem Congresswoman

US President Joe Biden raised eyebrows Thursday after claiming that he took a photo backstage with a Democrat North Carolina Congresswoman Deborah Ross who wasn't in attendance. An old picture of US President Joe Biden and Democrat North Carolina Congresswoman Deborah Ross(Congresswoman Deborah Ross/Istagram)

"I want to mention Congresswoman Deborah Ross, where's Deborah?" Biden asked the North Carolina crowd while searching for the two-term Congresswoman during a Thursday speech.

"I just had my picture taken with her, that’s probably why she left," the POTUS continued, prompting a laugh from the audience.

"Oh, she couldn't be here, actually. That’s not true. I got her mixed up," Biden said while realising his mistake. “You know, she fights very hard for the people of this district and she’s up in Washington right now.”

Later in his speech, the President mispronounced the word "country" and instead referred to the United States as a "major company."

The confusion over Ross was reminiscent of Biden's mistake from 2022, when he inquired about the whereabouts of the late Representative Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) during an event, even though he had called her family and ordered the flags to be lowered one month prior in honor of her passing.

Biden conducting secret meetings with donors to ease concerns around his age: Report

Since taking office, Republicans have publicly questioned Biden's mental capacity and also heavily criticised him for his age.

According to a study conducted late last year, 76% of people thought that Biden was "too old" to serve a second term, while 48% said the same of Trump.

According to a Washington Post report, Biden has routinely arranged multiple private meetings with his major backers to allay their fears before the 2024 election, particularly concerns regarding his age and strength.

In November, White House Press Secretary Jean-Pierre has stated on several occasions that she "would put the president's stamina, the president's wisdom, ability to get this done on behalf of the American people against anyone, anyone on any day of the week."

Joe Biden receives flak on being forgetful

The 81-year-old incumbent received harsh criticism from voters on X, formerly Twitter, for his forgetfulness while continuing to campaign for a second term in office.

“Dementia Joe!”, one X user wrote.

Another user remarked, "#Biden doesn’t even know where he is, much less the whereabouts of anyone else!!!"

“Joe was obviously in one of the 54 states that he says there is...His own mindless state ..seems to be his favorite ..to be in all the time..” one more user quipped.

Another X user said, "Wow! Biden is clearly unfit to hold office."