'Where's Nicki Minaj?': Trump Freedom 250 concert cancellation rumors spark social media reaction

Following the withdrawal of several performers from the upcoming Great American State Fair on the National Mall, President Donald Trump on Saturday called for the cancellation of the concert honoring America's 250th birthday as part of the Freedom 250.

The Trump-backed Freedom 250 concert series celebrating America’s 250th anniversary has been hit by a wave of artist withdrawals, sparking online mockery(File photos)

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In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “There should be a giant MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN RALLY, for 250, instead of having overpriced singers, who nobody wants to hear, whose music is boring, and yet who do nothing but complain.”

He added, “Cancel it, just like I canceled my involvement with the failing and unsafe to be in Kennedy Center.”

The Great American State Fair is scheduled to run from June 25 through July 10 on the National Mall in Washington, DC.

However, the event has been overshadowed by withdrawals from multiple performers who claimed they were either misled about the political nature of the gathering or became uncomfortable with its growing association with Trump and the MAGA movement.

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{{^usCountry}} Read more: Michigan nurse faces backlash over alleged video threat to assassinate Trump Artists back out as political controversy grows {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read more: Michigan nurse faces backlash over alleged video threat to assassinate Trump Artists back out as political controversy grows {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Several high-profile acts, including Martina McBride, The Commodores, Young MC, Morris Day & The Time, and Poison frontman Bret Michaels, have publicly distanced themselves from the concert series in recent days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several high-profile acts, including Martina McBride, The Commodores, Young MC, Morris Day & The Time, and Poison frontman Bret Michaels, have publicly distanced themselves from the concert series in recent days. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} McBride stated on social media that she had been invited to perform at what was presented as a nonpartisan event, only to later discover that description was inaccurate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} McBride stated on social media that she had been invited to perform at what was presented as a nonpartisan event, only to later discover that description was inaccurate. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Young MC, in a Facebook post, wrote, “The artists were never told about any political involvement with the event. And despite the claims by the organizers that the event is non-partisan, SPIN magazine describes it as ‘Trump-backed.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Young MC, in a Facebook post, wrote, “The artists were never told about any political involvement with the event. And despite the claims by the organizers that the event is non-partisan, SPIN magazine describes it as ‘Trump-backed.” {{/usCountry}}

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Michaels similarly said the event had evolved into something “much more divisive” than what he originally agreed to support.

As the cancellations mounted, Trump lashed out at departing performers on Truth Social, describing some as “overpriced singers” and “third-rate artists.” He suggested scrapping the concert altogether and replacing it with a large MAGA rally where he would deliver a speech. Trump also claimed he attracts “larger audiences than Elvis” and could serve as the event’s main attraction.

Read more: What Mike Pence said about Trump and JD Vance; Explosive claims spark GOP debate

“Why isn’t Nikki Minaj saving this America 250 concert?”

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Following the major withdrawal from the lineup of artists and Trump's bitter post about canceling the concert altogether, social media has bubbled with criticism, jokes and political backlash.

One of the viral moments came when social media personality Charlie Cotton posted on X, pointing to rapper Nicki Minaj's affiliation with the MAGA sect, “Why isn’t Nicki Minaj saving this America 250 concert?”

Why isn’t Nikki Minaj saving this America 250 concert? — CHARLIE COTTON (@hicharliecotton) May 31, 2026

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Another user criticized Trump's speech proposition and wrote, "Trump considering giving ‘major’ speech, holding ‘America is Back’ rally after musicians back out of Freedom 250 concert" - New York Post Trump always finds a way to make things worse!"

Many mocked Trump for the very public lash out and wrote, “Trump’s “America 250” concert was supposed to be a b-day party for the US but he threw a fit as no 1 wants to perform for him, so he wants it cancelled so he can have another hate rally in DC.”

Many users on X are backing the artists who walked out of the concert. One user wrote, “The Freedom 250 was about Trump himself. They were misled with the contract and thought it was the America 250, a non-partisan congressional thing for the celebration. Freedom 250 is strictly about Trump's ego since now he's saying he's just gonna do a giant speech.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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