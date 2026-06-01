Michigan nurse faces backlash over alleged video threat to assassinate Trump: 'God please kill him'

A Michigan registered nurse has become the focus of a growing online controversy after she was identified as the woman seen in a video making violent remarks about President Donald Trump. The clip showed the woman saying she would travel to Washington, DC, and “take a knife” to Trump’s throat. A video of Michigan nurse Rhonda Lee making alleged violent remarks about Trump has sparked outrage online. (REUTERS)

Conservative social media accounts identified the woman as Rhonda Lee, alleging that she works as a nurse providing in-home care to elderly patients in Michigan.

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Who is Michigan nurse Rhonda Lee and what does the video show? The controversy emerged after conservative news and commentary accounts shared clips that allegedly showed Lee discussing violent actions against Trump.

In the video shared by Right Angle News Network on X, the woman identified as Rhonda Lee is heard making a series of profane remarks about an unnamed individual, saying things such as, “God please kill this mfr” and “F--- that guy. He f------ needs to die.”

However, at no point in the footage does she explicitly seem to mention President Donald Trump by name.

At the end of the video, the woman, Rhonda Lee, is heard saying, “I have never been a violent person, but I am about to drive up there with my god damn neck knife and get that mfr a smiley face across his god damn neck."