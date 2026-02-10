Which US cities face the fastest-rising cost of living?

Several major US cities are seeing living costs rise faster than others, with New York City and multiple West Coast metros emerging as hotspots of growing affordability pressure, according to a new analysis shared with Newsweek. Pedestrians in front of the Oculus during a winter storm in New York, Jan 25, 2026. (Bloomberg)

The findings come from a study conducted by Plasma, a company that develops stablecoin products and financial infrastructure, which examined how rising expenses are reshaping affordability across the country’s largest urban areas.

Plasma analyzed the 30 most populous US cities using a weighted system that combined inflation data with housing costs, average monthly living expenses, and local salary levels. The review included rent prices, groceries, utilities, transportation, childcare, clothing, and leisure costs.

To capture public concern, the study also tracked search trends for the term “cost of living”, using data from KeywordTool. Housing, salary, and expense figures were sourced from Numbeo, a crowdsourced database that tracks everyday cost metrics.

All data was current as of January 14, 2026, according to Newsweek.