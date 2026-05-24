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Gunshots heard near White House, large police presence at site
Dozens of gunshots were heard at the site, with the US Secret Service triggering a lockdown following the incident.
Updated on: May 24, 2026 04:28 am IST
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Sounds of gunfire were heard near the White House on Saturday, following which secret service personnel were seen present at the complex.
The incident took place at the corner of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, which is just outside the White House complex, a US Secret Service official told CNN.
The official said the agency was aware of the reports of gunshots being heard and had launched an investigation, also triggering a lockdown. According to CNN, dozens of gunshots were heard. A large police presence was seen at the site of the incident thereafter, AFP reported. US President Donald Trump was at the White House at the time, as he worked to reach an agreement with Iran.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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