Gunshots heard near White House, large police presence at site

Sounds of gunfire were heard near the White House on Saturday, following which secret service personnel were seen present at the complex.

The incident took place at the corner of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, which is just outside the White House complex(AP Photo)

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The incident took place at the corner of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, which is just outside the White House complex, a US Secret Service official told CNN.

The official said the agency was aware of the reports of gunshots being heard and had launched an investigation, also triggering a lockdown. According to CNN, dozens of gunshots were heard. A large police presence was seen at the site of the incident thereafter, AFP reported. US President Donald Trump was at the White House at the time, as he worked to reach an agreement with Iran.

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