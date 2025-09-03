Search
Wed, Sept 03, 2025
White House reveals truth behind mystery objects thrown out of window; ‘Not Epstein files’

Yash Nitish Bajaj
Published on: Sept 03, 2025 12:31 am IST

The White House has finally debunked theories about the mysterious black objects thrown out of the window earlier this week.

The White House has finally debunked theories about the mysterious black objects thrown out of the window earlier this week. On Monday, an Instagram account, Washingtonianprobs, posted a clip showing a person dressed in white tossing out what appeared to be a black trash bag out of a White House window.

US President Donald speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC (AFP)
The video went viral and sparked theories. Some social media users joked about Trump ordering officials to throw out the Epstein files, while others added that Melania was trashing her husband's IVs amid health speculations.

President Trump is set to make a ‘major announcement’ on Tuesday, the White House press pool was informed. It is unclear what the 79-year-old will speak about. Just ahead of his speech, the White House told Time that the mysterious bag drop was due to ‘regular maintenance’. No specifics were provided.

“It was a contractor who was doing regular maintenance while the President was gone,” the White House official said.

Meanwhile, social media users, the Washingtonianprobs post with wild theories. “Probably the Epstein Files!” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Melania throwing his catheters, IV’s, and compression socks out the window,” joked one commenter.

Meanwhile, President Trump announced on Tuesday that US Space Command headquarters is moving from Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Huntsville, Alabama. "Seven years in the making," he said. He further added that the change will bring 30,000 jobs to the area.

Earlier in the day, Trump slammed Chicago as the ‘murder capital of the world’.

“At least 54 people were shot in Chicago over the weekend, 8 people were killed. The last two weekends were similar. Chicago is the worst and most dangerous city in the World, by far. Pritzker needs help badly, he just doesn’t know it yet. I will solve the crime problem fast, just like I did in DC. Chicago will be safe again, and soon. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he posted on Truth Social.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
