Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

White House says judges blocking President Donald Trump's triggering a ‘constitutional crisis’

ByHT News Desk
Feb 13, 2025 03:24 AM IST

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that judges blocking President Trump's orders were acting as “judicial activists" and weaponising justice

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday stated that those judges blocking the orders issued by US President of Donald Trump were provoking a “constitutional crisis” and were acting as “judicial activists" and that their rulings had no basis in law, reported AP.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks, on the day of Tulsi Gabbard's swearing in ceremony as Director of National Intelligence, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 12, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard(REUTERS)
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks, on the day of Tulsi Gabbard's swearing in ceremony as Director of National Intelligence, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 12, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard(REUTERS)

“We believe these judges are acting as judicial activists rather than honest arbiters of the law," Leavitt said.

Also Read: Trump speaks to Putin, says negotiations to end Ukraine war start 'immediately'

She added the White House would comply with the courts but believed the administration would soon be vindicated.

“This is part of a larger, concerted effort by Democrat activists, and nothing more than the continuation of the weaponization of justice against President Trump,” Leavitt said.

Also Read: Cardi B blames Trump for damaging $3,000 shoes at Super Bowl, says President must pay her back by…

Leavitt was referring to several federal judges issuing temporary blocks against President Donald Trump's order to end birthright citizenship, permit access to Treasury Department records by billionaire Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and the mass deferred resignation plan being imposed on federal workers.

Also Read: Paul Kapur is Donald Trump’s nominee for top South Asia job in US State Dept

Leavitt clarified that Trump's team will also “seek every legal remedy to ultimately overturn these radical injunctions and ensure President Trump’s policies can be enacted,”

After courts ruled against Trump's orders, Elon Musk took to X, saying, “A corrupt judge protecting corruption. He needs to be impeached NOW!”

Vice-president JD Vance also said on X, earlier," If a judge tried to tell a general how to conduct a military operation, that would be illegal. If a judge tried to command the attorney general in how to use her discretion as a prosecutor, that’s also illegal. Judges aren’t allowed to control the executive’s legitimate power.”

After assuming office, Donald Trump signed several executive orders, which have faced over 50 lawsuits, with judges temporarily blocking several of his actions. Several senior officials also said that

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On