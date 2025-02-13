White House says judges blocking President Donald Trump's triggering a ‘constitutional crisis’

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday stated that those judges blocking the orders issued by US President of Donald Trump were provoking a “constitutional crisis” and were acting as “judicial activists" and that their rulings had no basis in law, reported AP. U.S. President Donald Trump speaks, on the day of Tulsi Gabbard's swearing in ceremony as Director of National Intelligence, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 12, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard(REUTERS)

“We believe these judges are acting as judicial activists rather than honest arbiters of the law," Leavitt said.

Also Read: Trump speaks to Putin, says negotiations to end Ukraine war start 'immediately'

She added the White House would comply with the courts but believed the administration would soon be vindicated.

“This is part of a larger, concerted effort by Democrat activists, and nothing more than the continuation of the weaponization of justice against President Trump,” Leavitt said.

Also Read: Cardi B blames Trump for damaging $3,000 shoes at Super Bowl, says President must pay her back by…

Leavitt was referring to several federal judges issuing temporary blocks against President Donald Trump's order to end birthright citizenship, permit access to Treasury Department records by billionaire Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and the mass deferred resignation plan being imposed on federal workers.

Also Read: Paul Kapur is Donald Trump’s nominee for top South Asia job in US State Dept

Leavitt clarified that Trump's team will also “seek every legal remedy to ultimately overturn these radical injunctions and ensure President Trump’s policies can be enacted,”

After courts ruled against Trump's orders, Elon Musk took to X, saying, “A corrupt judge protecting corruption. He needs to be impeached NOW!”

Vice-president JD Vance also said on X, earlier," If a judge tried to tell a general how to conduct a military operation, that would be illegal. If a judge tried to command the attorney general in how to use her discretion as a prosecutor, that’s also illegal. Judges aren’t allowed to control the executive’s legitimate power.”

After assuming office, Donald Trump signed several executive orders, which have faced over 50 lawsuits, with judges temporarily blocking several of his actions. Several senior officials also said that