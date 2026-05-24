White House shooting: Secret Service reportedly rush reporters to shelter; scary videos emerge from Washington DC

A shooting was reported outside the White House on Saturday and Secret Service members reportedly rushed reporters to shelter. A video was shared by an ABC News reporter who was in the middle of her segment when shots could be heard in the background.

A view of the White House amid reports of shots fired outside.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

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Law enforcement is rushing to respond to the shooting outside the White House, the Associated Press added.

The news of the shooting comes amid President Donald Trump working on an Iran deal, as he announced on Truth Social. The president was present in the White House when the shooting broke out outside.

White House shooting: Lockdown reported

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{{^usCountry}} The White House was placed on lockdown amid reports of the shooting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The White House was placed on lockdown amid reports of the shooting. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As per the Daily Mirror US 20 to 30 members of the media were escorted inside by Secret Service agents after the sounds were heard nearby. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the Daily Mirror US 20 to 30 members of the media were escorted inside by Secret Service agents after the sounds were heard nearby. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A reporter shared a video of law enforcement officials at the scene after shots rang out. “We're on lockdown. President Trump is at the White House,” they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A reporter shared a video of law enforcement officials at the scene after shots rang out. “We're on lockdown. President Trump is at the White House,” they said. {{/usCountry}}

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A NewsNation reporter noted “Gunshots heard outside the White House, per my colleagues there now. All press moved into briefing room. Per colleague ‘It was a lot of gunshots. We are all safe inside’.”

An NBC News reporter added that around 20-30 shots were fired. “UNSHOTS heard outside of the White House. Approximately 20-30. Secret service told those of us gathered on the north lawn to run inside the press briefing room,” the journalist wrote.

The Washington DC police department is yet to comment on the shooting outside the White House.

(This is a developing story)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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