White House shooting: Secret Service reportedly rush reporters to shelter; scary videos emerge from Washington DC
A shooting was reported outside the White House on Saturday and Secret Service members reportedly rushed reporters to shelter.
A shooting was reported outside the White House on Saturday and Secret Service members reportedly rushed reporters to shelter. A video was shared by an ABC News reporter who was in the middle of her segment when shots could be heard in the background.
Law enforcement is rushing to respond to the shooting outside the White House, the Associated Press added.
The news of the shooting comes amid President Donald Trump working on an Iran deal, as he announced on Truth Social. The president was present in the White House when the shooting broke out outside.
White House shooting: Lockdown reported
The White House was placed on lockdown amid reports of the shooting.{{/usCountry}}
The White House was placed on lockdown amid reports of the shooting.{{/usCountry}}
As per the Daily Mirror US 20 to 30 members of the media were escorted inside by Secret Service agents after the sounds were heard nearby.{{/usCountry}}
As per the Daily Mirror US 20 to 30 members of the media were escorted inside by Secret Service agents after the sounds were heard nearby.{{/usCountry}}
A reporter shared a video of law enforcement officials at the scene after shots rang out. “We're on lockdown. President Trump is at the White House,” they said.{{/usCountry}}
A reporter shared a video of law enforcement officials at the scene after shots rang out. “We're on lockdown. President Trump is at the White House,” they said.{{/usCountry}}
A NewsNation reporter noted “Gunshots heard outside the White House, per my colleagues there now. All press moved into briefing room. Per colleague ‘It was a lot of gunshots. We are all safe inside’.”
An NBC News reporter added that around 20-30 shots were fired. “UNSHOTS heard outside of the White House. Approximately 20-30. Secret service told those of us gathered on the north lawn to run inside the press briefing room,” the journalist wrote.
The Washington DC police department is yet to comment on the shooting outside the White House.
(This is a developing story)