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Who were Cain Clark and Caleb Vazquez? Islamic Center of San Diego shooting suspects identified

Both teenagers are believed to have died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Updated on: May 19, 2026 05:55 am IST
By Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
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Cain Clark, 17, and Caleb Vazquez, 18, have been identified as the suspects in Monday’s shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego. Both teenagers are believed to have died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds. No motive has been released so far.

Possible hate crime

Police respond to a reported active shooter at the Islamic Center of San Diego in San Diego, California.(AFP)

At a news conference, San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said the incident is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

"At this point, there was definitely hate rhetoric that was involved," he said. “I’ll leave it at that for now.”

Anti-Islamic writings and suicide note

According to NBC News, anti-Islamic writings were found in the vehicle where the suspects' bodies were discovered.

Law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation, speaking to CNN, said one of the suspects had taken a firearm from a parent’s home and left behind a suicide note containing references to racial pride. Hate speech was also scrawled on one of the weapons used in the shooting. The specific language has not been publicly released.

Mother’s 911 call

“Officers were in the area still talking with mom, trying to piece together where they might be, the locations that she felt that they would be at, and that was just a few blocks away,” Wahl said. “Those officers, once they heard what was happening at the Islamic Center, immediately dispatched themselves to the mosque.”

Also Read: San Diego mosque shooting videos: Scary scenes at Islamic Center amid active shooter reports; watch

Ongoing investigation

Authorities are currently serving search warrants as they continue to investigate.

“We’re going to continue following any leads and any information that comes forward as we’re all focused on figuring out how this happened and what could we have done to prevent it,” Wahl said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan

Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.

shooting
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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