Who are Henry Cuellar and wife Imelda; what did they do? Indictment explained as Trump pardons Texas Democrat Rep

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that he was pardoning Texas Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar and his wife Imelda. Trump made the announcement in a Truth Social post, slamming his predecessor Joe Biden for the ‘weaponized’ justice system. The Department of Justice in 2024 charged Congressman Cuellar with bribery and acting as a foreign agent. Henry and Imelda Cuellar tied the knot in 1992.(X/@NaeemAslam23)

On his social media platform, the Republican president wrote that Cuellar and his wife had been prosecuted because Cuellar had been critical of Biden's immigration policies. However, Trump didn't provide any proof for the same.

Sharing Trump's post, Cuellar said on X: “I want to thank President Trump for his tremendous leadership and for taking the time to look at the facts. I thank God for standing with my family and I during this difficult time. This decision clears the air and lets us move forward for South Texas. This pardon gives us a clean slate. The noise is gone. The work remains. And I intend to meet it head on. Thank you Mr. President, God bless you, and God bless the United States of America.”

Who are Henry and Imelda Cuellar?

Cuellar represents Texas’ 28th Congressional District and is a moderate Democrat. He's served the Congress for 20 years, and is known to break with his party on issues of immigration and firearms.

He was the eldest of eight children born to migrant farmworkers in Laredo, Texas. As per his page, Cuellar was the first in his family to go to college. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from Laredo Community College and then headed to Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., also graduating Cum Laude, while working a part-time job.

Cuellar went on to get numerous more degrees including a Juris and PhD. He also has a Professional Certificate in Homeland Security from Texas A&M’s Bush School of Government and a Master of Arts in Defense and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College in Rhode Island. These reportedly inform and help his work in Congress.

He is on the Subcommittee on Homeland Security, the Defense Subcommittee, and the Subcommittee on Military Construction and Veterans Affairs in the House.

Cuellar is also a Third Degree Black Belt in Shotokan Karate, and claims to bring this discipline to every aspect of his life. He's married to Imelda, and the two have two daughters together, Christina and Catherine.

The Cuellars tied the knot back in 1992 and Imelda has spent most of her career in the Texas Comptroller’s Office. She was a tax enforcement officer there for 23 years, and retired in 2012, as per documents accessed by the San Antonio Express-News. The couple reportedly own a roughly 6,000-square-foot home in Laredo. Imelda is seen on Cuellar's social media handles, and appears to accompany him at campaign events.

Faced with the federal indictment Henry Cuellar had said of his wife, “On top of being an amazing wife and mother, she’s an accomplished businesswoman with two degrees. She spent her career working with banking, tax, and consulting. The allegation that she is anything but qualified and hard working is both wrong and offensive.”

What are Henry and Imelda Cuellar accused of?

The Cuellars were indicted for participating in two schemes of bribery, unlawful foreign influence, and money laundering, the Department of Justice shared. The two allegedly accepted around $600,000 in bribes from two foreign entities.

These include an oil and gas company owned and controlled by the Government of Azerbaijan, and a bank headquartered in Mexico City. These bribe payments were allegedly laundered after sham consulting contracts, the DOJ stated. The laundering took place through a series of front companies and middlemen who would put it into shell companies owned by Imelda. The DOJ alleged that under these contracts, she did ‘little to no legitimate work’, a charge the Congressman sought to defend his wife against.

As per the DOJ, in exchange for bribes from the Mexican bank, Cuellar “allegedly agreed to influence legislative activity and to advise and pressure high-ranking U.S. Executive Branch officials regarding measures beneficial to the bank.”

They were charged with and if convicted would face maximum sentences as follows: two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery of a federal official and to have a public official act as an agent of a foreign principal required to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), five years imprisonment on each count; two counts of bribery of a federal official, 15 years imprisonment on each count; two counts of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud, 20 years imprisonment on each count; two counts of violating the ban on public officials acting as agents of a foreign principal required to register under FARA, two years imprisonment on each count; one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, 20 years imprisonment; and five counts of money laundering, 20 years imprisonment on each count.

The trial was set to begin next April but with Trump's pardon the entire slate gets wiped clean. Cuellar is not the first Democrat Trump has pardoned this year. In February, Trump pardoned former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, five years after he commuted his sentence in a political corruption case.