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Who are the UFO scientists in focus? Full list of experts dead or missing

A list of 11 scientists who died or went missing in recent years,  which is raising serious concerns in the US.

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 11:33 pm IST
By Khushi Arora
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A growing number of deaths and mysterious disappearances of US scientists linked to space research, nuclear science and Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs) has raised serious concerns in Washington, with authorities now taking a closer look at the cases.

Who are the scientists involved?

List of 11 scientists dead or missing sparks concern in the US.(Unsplash/ representative image)

According to Fox News, the cases span from 2022 to 2026 and involve individuals working in high-level scientific and government-linked roles.

List of those who have died:

  • Michael David Hicks: Jet Propulsion Laboratory scientist who died on July 30, 2023. The cause of death was not disclosed.
  • Frank Maiwald: A JPL researcher who died on July 4, 2024 in Los Angeles at age 61. Cause unknown.
  • Nuno Loureiro: A nuclear physicist was shot dead at his home in Massachusetts in December 2025.
  • Jason Thomas: He disappeared in December 2025 and was later found dead in a Massachusetts lake in March 2026.
  • Carl Grillmair: He was shot and killed at his home in February 2026.
  • Amy Eskridge: Died in June 2022 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

She added that, “The agency is committed to transparency and will provide more information as able.”

Authorities, including federal agencies and continue to review the cases to determine whether any connections exist.

Also Read: What happened to 10 missing US scientists? White House finally breaks silence; ‘Will get you answers’

What has the US administration said?

According to PTI, Donald Trump was recently briefed on the cases and described the situation as “pretty serious stuff,” noting that some of those involved were “very important people.” He added that more clarity could emerge in the coming days and said, “I hope it's random,” when asked if there could be a connection.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also said that authorities are reviewing the cases closely.

“No stone will be unturned in this effort, and the White House will provide updates when we have them,” she said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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