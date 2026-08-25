Who is Adam Ghekiere? GoFundMe launched for first responder as wife Megan Ghekiere and kids killed in Montana tragedy

The Billings community in Montana is grieving the tragic loss of several family members due to a horrific act of violence that occurred at a residence on White Star Circle on Sunday, August 23.

Tragedy struck Billings as Megan Ghekiere and multiple family members lost their lives in a violent event on August 23. (GoFundMe)

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The deceased include Megan Ghekiere, along with several children and adults associated with the family, such as 15-year-old Landon and 12-year-old Charlotte. This heartbreaking event has left relatives, friends, neighbors, and first responders grappling with the profound sense of loss.

Who is Adam Ghekiere? All we know about him and his wife Megan

Megan was married to Adam Ghekiere, a prominent firefighter and first responder at the airport. As per information provided by family acquaintances, Adam was away from home at the time of the tragic incident. Additionally, Megan suffered the loss of her two children from a previous marriage, Owen and Chloe, as per EastCost News.

"Adam has dedicated his career to helping others on their worst days. Now, he needs our help on his.

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"We are raising funds to help ease the financial burden ahead, including funeral and memorial expenses, time away from work, counseling, and the many unexpected costs that come with a tragedy of this magnitude. All funds go directly to Adam. Your gift is to him directly and no one else has access.

“No amount of money can lessen this loss. Not even close. Our hope is simply to give Adam the time and financial security to grieve without having to worry about returning to work or paying the bills,” the GoFundMe page reads.

Who were the other victims of Montana tragedy?

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Additional information has revealed more victims, such as Dana Smith, Barbara Smith, and Christopher Smith. However, authorities have stated that the investigation is still in progress, and further details may be disclosed as investigators proceed with their work.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, certain familial connections and other aspects related to the victims have not yet been independently verified in the public domain.

Here's what Billings Fire Department said

Billings Fire Department Chief Matt Hoppel stated that the absence of nearby fire hydrants hindered firefighters' efforts to combat the fire.

"The delay and limited access presented significant challenges. Fire conditions continued to worsen, and the residence ultimately became heavily involved and was consumed by fire," he said.

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According to the family, Ghekiere, an Airport Rescue Firefighter, was not connected to the shooting. The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, along with various agencies, is conducting an investigation into the occurrences that took place before the shooting and the reasons behind the house fire.