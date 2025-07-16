Who is Adam Swart? Crowds on Demand CEO turned down $20 million to recruit demonstrators for the anti-Trump protests

Adam Swart, the CEO of Crowds on Demand, a company known for organising paid demonstrators, claims he was offered $20 million to recruit demonstrators for Thursday’s anti-Trump protests. Adam Swart, CEO of Crowds on Demand, declined a $20 million offer to recruit demonstrators for anti-Trump protests, stating it would be ineffective and raise safety concerns.(Crowds on Demand)

Notably, tens of thousands of individuals nationwide are gearing up for the ‘Good Trouble Lives On’ protests honouring civil rights icon and longtime Congressman John Lewis.

Axios says the Democratic Georgia lawmaker was one of Donald Trump's most vocal critics in his first term in the Oval Office and was one of the few members of Congress who decided not to attend his inauguration, the first one Lewis ever missed in his more than three decades in office.

Why Swart turned down $20M to recruit for anti-Trump protests

While speaking with NewsNation, Swart said, “Interests aligned with the organizers of the July 17th movement have approached us. In fact, we rejected an offer that is probably worth around $20 million.”

The CEO of Crowds on Demand says he didn’t hesitate to walk away from the deal. “I’m rejecting it not because I don’t want to take the business, but because frankly, this is going to be ineffective; it’s going to make us all look bad,” he told NewsNation.

When pressed about who made the offer, Swart declined to name names. He explained, “I don’t talk about who exactly my clients are,” adding that revealing such details would be “bad for business.”

Swart also cited safety fears as another reason for rejecting the offer.

Who is Adam Swart?

CEO and founder of Crowds on Demand, who aims to “revolutionize the ‘People Business.’”

“Adam Swart founded Crowds on Demand as a college student at UCLA in 2012 because he understood the power of a crowd to shape people's perceptions,” Crowds on Demand's website notes.

“When work isn't giving him enough challenges, Adam enjoys competing in tennis tournaments, trail running up mountains, and keeping up with his 2-year-old Goldendoodle. Adam spends his time between Scottsdale, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Los Angeles.”