Who is Adva Lavie? 5 things to know about LA model accused of using dating apps to target victims
Los Angeles model Adva Lavie is charged with six felonies for allegedly breaking into homes of individuals met online.
Adva Lavie, a model and social media influencer from Los Angeles, is confronting six felony charges after being accused of breaking into the residences of individuals she encountered online over the last two years.
Between 2023 and 2025, prosecutors claim that 28-year-old Lavie, who is also recognized as Mia Ventura, utilized dating applications to develop relationships prior to burglarizing or stealing from affluent older men and younger women in Westlake Village, West Hollywood, Los Angeles, and Beverly Hills, as per the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
“She is accused of posing as a girlfriend and travel companion to gain access to victims’ homes and then stealing cash, gold and high-end designer items,” the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office stated on Tuesday.
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Adva Lavie: 5 things to know about OnlyFans model case
- Michael Sartain, the host of a podcast named Access Vegas, informed KTLA’s Mary Beth McDade that during a special election night episode of his program, Lavie allegedly entered the greenroom and took credit cards and cash from the handbags of multiple female panelists.
- On Monday, Lavie was brought to answer for two charges of unauthorized use of personal identifying information, two charges of grand theft, one charge of first-degree residential burglary with a person present, and one charge of first-degree residential burglary, as stated by the District Attorney’s Office. She had previously entered a plea of not guilty to all charges.
- The model gained international recognition in October when the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a special bulletin featuring Lavie’s photograph and physical details — 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 104 pounds — urging potential victims to reach out to the sheriff’s detectives.
- Lavie is presently under an ankle monitor and is not in custody, having been instructed to maintain distance from the identified victims.
- She is set to be arraigned on April 6 at the Van Nuys Courthouse. If found guilty, she may face a sentence of 11 years and eight months in prison.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More