Who is Alleigha Botner, where is she now? Caleb Flynn's alleged mistress in focus as ex-American Idol star on trial

Alleigha Botner has emerged as a closely watched figure in the murder trial of former “American Idol” contestant Caleb Flynn, after prosecutors revealed that Flynn had been involved in a year-long affair before his wife Ashley was killed in Ohio.

Caleb Flynn stands accused of murdering his wife, Ashley. (X/@901Lulu)

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Botner was a worship leader at Christian Life Center in Dayton, the church where Flynn was also involved in worship ministry. She resigned from the church after Flynn's arrest and is now listed as a potential witness in his trial.

Online speculation has identified Botner as the woman Flynn was allegedly having an affair with. However court coverage has referred to Flynn's affair and his “mistress,” but prosecutors have not publicly identified Botner by name.

Who is Alleigha Botner?

Botner was a worship leader at Christian Life Center in Dayton, Ohio. According to ChurchLeaders' March report, church pastor Jordan Hansen announced that Botner had resigned from her position “without explanation” following Flynn's arrest.

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{{^usCountry}} The report said the church had shared little information about the case. Botner's resignation subsequently became a point of public interest because of online claims linking her romantically to Flynn. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report said the church had shared little information about the case. Botner's resignation subsequently became a point of public interest because of online claims linking her romantically to Flynn. {{/usCountry}}

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When Flynn's trial began, ChurchLeaders reported that Botner was included on the witness list as a potential witness. The report also said some people had speculated that she and Flynn were romantically involved before Ashley Flynn's death.

What did prosecutors say about Flynn's affair?

The affair became central to the prosecution's opening statement on September 18.

According to Court TV's trial report, prosecutors presented messages in which Flynn allegedly discussed killing Ashley and expressed a desire to be free of his marriage. Prosecutors also alleged that, shortly before Ashley's death, Flynn sent the woman he was having an affair with a message saying, “I choose you. I'm free.”

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The defense acknowledged that Flynn had an affair but argued that the relationship did not prove he murdered his wife. His attorney told jurors that Flynn was not on trial for cheating and that the prosecution still had to establish that he committed the killing.

The woman described as Flynn's mistress has not been accused of wrongdoing in connection with Ashley's death.

Where is Alleigha Botner now?

There is no reliable public information establishing Botner's current location or detailing where she is living now.

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What is publicly documented is that she resigned from Christian Life Center following Flynn's arrest and remains connected to the case as a potential witness.

PEOPLE reported ahead of the trial that the woman alleged to have been Flynn's mistress was among the witnesses expected to testify.

What happened to Ashley Flynn?

Ashley Flynn was fatally shot at the couple's home in Tipp City, Ohio, on February 16, 2026. Caleb initially told authorities that an intruder had entered the house and shot his wife.

Flynn was later arrested and charged in connection with Ashley's death. He has pleaded not guilty.

At trial, prosecutors alleged that Flynn shot Ashley while she was sleeping and staged the scene to make it appear to be a home invasion. The defense has challenged that account, pointing to what it says are gaps in the physical evidence, including the fact that the murder weapon has not been recovered.

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The trial is ongoing. Botner's potential testimony could provide jurors with information about Flynn's relationship outside his marriage, but her precise role in the prosecution's case will depend on what is presented in court.