Who is Allison Ozga? Lindsay Clancy's sister testifies about her mental health struggles, ‘She was really not…’

Allison Ozga, who is Lindsay Clancy's sister, testified that the defendant revealed to her in December 2022 that she was facing mental health challenges, expressing that she was "in a really tough spot."

Allison Ozga testified about Lindsay Clancy's worsening mood, with increased depression, suicidal thoughts, and ongoing insomnia, indicating she wasn't feeling like herself.

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“Based on communication with Lindsay -- and I started communicating with Pat directly at that time -- she was reporting her mood was worsening, as she described it as depression,” Ogza stated.

“She was having more suicidal thoughts, insomnia continued to be an issue, and she was really not feeling like herself,” she continued.

Recalling her interactions with Clancy in late December, she mentioned, “I believe she told me she had suicidal ideation everyday for a month toward."

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Deep Dive What mental health issues did Lindsay Clancy struggle with before the incidents? Lindsay Clancy faced significant mental health challenges, including worsening depression, insomnia, and increased suicidal thoughts, as reported by her sister, Allison Ozga. How does postpartum psychosis potentially affect a mother's actions? Postpartum psychosis can lead to severe mental disturbances, including delusions and hallucinations, which may impair a mother's ability to discern right from wrong, potentially affecting her actions. Why is Lindsay Clancy's trial focused on her mental health? The trial's focus on Lindsay Clancy's mental health stems from the defense's argument that she was experiencing postpartum psychosis during the incident, which may absolve her from criminal responsibility.

Ozga talks about changes in Clancy's mood

{{^usCountry}} Ozga observed a shift in Clancy's demeanor in the months leading up to the murders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ozga observed a shift in Clancy's demeanor in the months leading up to the murders. {{/usCountry}}

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For example, on Thanksgiving 2022, Clancy, “did not look good, she didn't seem very energized. It definitely seemed off for how I'd seen her in the past.”

At the start of December, Ozga inquired of Clancy "if she was safe," to which Clancy replied affirmatively at that time.

Ozga, who works as a social worker, posed the question because, "I had this gut feeling that something was off and that she was really struggling."

During cross-examination, Ozga -- who is mandated by her profession to report any potential risks to people or others -- stated that in January 2023, she never sensed the necessity to report that Clancy might pose a danger to herself or her children.

Lindsay Clancy trial

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Calncy, a former labor and delivery nurse, 36, is accused of strangling her three young children using exercise bands in the basement of her family's residence in Duxbury, Massachusetts, in January 2023.

Clancy faces three counts of first-degree murder and could be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole if found guilty.

The defense contends that she should not be held criminally responsible for the deaths of her daughter Cora, 5, and her sons Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months, as she was experiencing undiagnosed postpartum psychosis and bipolar disorder, which were worsened by a hazardous combination of 13 potent psychiatric medications.