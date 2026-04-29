An Illinois woman has pleaded guilty to distributing "violent” and “sexual” videos of monkeys being tortured online, federal authorities have said. Amanda Leigh Fourez, an Illinois resident, entered a guilty plea earlier this month to distributing the videos in online chat groups.

Who is Amanda Leigh Fourez? Illinois woman pleads guilty to distributing sick ‘animal crush videos’(@ICEgov/X)

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ICE wrote on X, “Amanda Leigh Fourez, a U.S. citizen from Illinois, paid thousands of dollars to have others make sexual torture videos involving adult and baby monkeys for people in deranged online chat groups.Known as “animal crush videos,” they show real monkeys being burned alive and having their genitals mutilated. She pleaded guilty April 15 following an ICE @HSINewOrleans and FBI joint investigation.”

Who is Amanda Leigh Fourez?

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{{^usCountry}} The US Department of Justice said in a release that Fourez, of Catlin, Illinois, pleaded guilty today to charges of distributing and conspiracy to create and distribute animal crush videos through online chat groups. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The US Department of Justice said in a release that Fourez, of Catlin, Illinois, pleaded guilty today to charges of distributing and conspiracy to create and distribute animal crush videos through online chat groups. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “According to court documents and statements made in court during the change of plea hearing, Fourez paid thousands of dollars to commission bespoke sexual torture videos of monkeys, and later she distributed the obscene crush videos over the Internet. Fourez archived and controlled the distribution of animal crush videos. She was a member of several online chat groups and private payment groups dedicated to the creation, distribution, and discussion of sexual and violent videos depicting monkeys being tortured, including baby and adult monkeys being burned and their genitals mutilated,” the release stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “According to court documents and statements made in court during the change of plea hearing, Fourez paid thousands of dollars to commission bespoke sexual torture videos of monkeys, and later she distributed the obscene crush videos over the Internet. Fourez archived and controlled the distribution of animal crush videos. She was a member of several online chat groups and private payment groups dedicated to the creation, distribution, and discussion of sexual and violent videos depicting monkeys being tortured, including baby and adult monkeys being burned and their genitals mutilated,” the release stated. {{/usCountry}}

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Fourez now faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for the conspiracy charge and a maximum penalty of seven years in prison for the distribution charge, as well as a fine of up to $500,000.

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The case was investigated by HSI New Orleans’ Cyber and Human Exploitation Investigations and the FBI. Trial Attorney Emily R. Stone of ENRD’s Environmental Crimes Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly M. Locher for the Western District of Pennsylvania are prosecuting Fourez’s case.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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