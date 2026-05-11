Who is Anil Kochhar? 5 things to know as Indian-origin philanthropist clears loans for 176 NCSU grads, video goes viral

Indian-origin philanthropist Anil Kochhar has generated excitement by committing, together with his wife Marilyn Kochhar, to pay off all final-year student loans for the 2026 graduating class at North Carolina State University's Wilson College of Textiles.

Anil Kochhar: 5 things to know about Indian-origin philanthropist's move

During a ceremony held in Raleigh on May 8, Kochhar announced that this gesture was a tribute to his father, Prakash Chand Kochhar. “It is my privilege to announce today that, in honour of my father Prakash Chand Kochhar, Marilyn and I are providing a graduation gift to cover all the final-year education loans incurred by Wilson College graduates during the 2025–26 academic year,” Kochhar said. As the audience burst into applause following the announcement, Kochhar said that he hopes the donation would enable students to progress without the burden of financial stress. “Marilyn and I hope that all of you leave Reynolds Coliseum today not only with a degree but with greater freedom to pursue your goals, take risks and build the lives you’ve worked so hard to achieve,” he said. Kochhar reminisced about his father's journey from India to the United States approximately 80 years ago, stating, “Eighty years ago, a young man travelled thousands of miles from India to Raleigh with little more than hope and determination. He could not have known where that journey would lead. He could not have imagined the life it would create.” He mentioned that Prakash Chand Kochhar relocated to Raleigh in 1946 to study textile manufacturing at NC State University. He noted that he obtained a bachelor's degree in 1950 and a master's degree in 1952 before embarking on his career at Industrial Rayon in New York City as a sales service coordinator. The Kochhar family subsequently established their residence in the US. "He arrived in a country far from home, at a time very different from today, but he was welcomed with open arms," he stated, adding, “They said, Prakash, we’re glad you’re here.” Following Prakash Chand Kochhar's passing in 1985, his spouse Christine Hayes Kochhar, whom he had encountered at a college in North Carolina, founded the Prakash Chand Kochhar Memorial Textile Scholarship for the university in 1986.

Anil Kochhar and his wife commit to pay off student loans for 2026 NC State graduates, benefiting 176 undergraduates and 26 master's students, promoting affordability in education.(X@CollinRugg)

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According to Axios Raleigh, the graduating cohort comprised 176 students who were awarded bachelor's degrees and 26 others obtained master's degrees.

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Here's what NCSU officials said

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{{^usCountry}} University representatives stated that the Kochhars worked in close collaboration with the school's leadership and financial aid offices before the announcement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} University representatives stated that the Kochhars worked in close collaboration with the school's leadership and financial aid offices before the announcement. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I could not be more grateful to Anil and Marilyn for this extraordinary investment in our newest Wilson for Life alumni,” Wilson College Dean David Hinks stated in a university statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I could not be more grateful to Anil and Marilyn for this extraordinary investment in our newest Wilson for Life alumni,” Wilson College Dean David Hinks stated in a university statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “One of our primary goals is to make the Wilson College affordable for all, and Anil and Marilyn are helping us achieve it.” Internet reacts to Kochhars ‘Fantastic Gift’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “One of our primary goals is to make the Wilson College affordable for all, and Anil and Marilyn are helping us achieve it.” Internet reacts to Kochhars ‘Fantastic Gift’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The footage of the ceremony has become a sensation, exceeding one million views and eliciting a flood of responses from online users. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The footage of the ceremony has become a sensation, exceeding one million views and eliciting a flood of responses from online users. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Only a handful of people do this. Anil Kochhar is one of them. Humanity has won. The joy on the students' faces tells the story," one person said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Only a handful of people do this. Anil Kochhar is one of them. Humanity has won. The joy on the students' faces tells the story," one person said. {{/usCountry}}

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“This is what civilisational values look like in practice, not just accumulating wealth but circulating it with gratitude. His father would be so proud," another commented.

“Fantastic Gift … will make life easier for most and will motivate them to pursue their ambitions without hindrance,” one more reacted.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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