Is Katie Wilson OK? Seattle Mayor rushed away as alleged shots fired near Yesler Community Center after her conference

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson was rushed away after a news conference on Tuesday night, April 28, after attendees thought they heard what sounded like gunshots, The Seattle Times reported. Wilson was announcing her proposal for Seattle Public Schools to offer free meals to students at the Yesler Community Center. Is Katie Wilson OK? Seattle Mayor rushed away following conference after alleged gunshots heard (Photo by Steph Chambers / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

The Seattle Police Department told the outlet that 911 callers reported that shots were fired and glass was broken around 5 pm.

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According to police, three to four suspects in a dark sedan fired shots that hit the building. This caused damage and struck a glass door. No injuries were reported.

Wilson was reportedly at the community center during the reported shooting.

Who is Katie Wilson? Wilson is the 58th mayor of Seattle since taking office in 2026. She is the co-founder and executive director of the Transit Riders Union, a group that focuses on improving public transportation and workers' rights.

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Wilson says on her website that her election “was powered by thousands of people from every corner of Seattle who came together around a shared vision that it's time for something new — something more hopeful, more just, and more equitable.” She promised to “tackle big challenges and carry out ambitious projects,” highlighting the need to “take on the affordability crisis, bring people inside, and make our city a great place to live, work, and raise a family.”

“That's exactly the vision that's going to guide me as mayor. I know we face big challenges, but our city is full of extraordinary resources and incredible talent. And I've assembled a world-class team with deep expertise in government, business, labor, and housing to help put our vision into action,” she says on the website.

“As a coalition builder, I understand we're in this together. No matter what neighborhood you live in, where you grew up, or how much money you make, you have a right to be here and to live a dignified life,” Wilson adds.