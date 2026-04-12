Who is Anthony Griffin? 5 things about Grand Central stabbing suspect as New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani condemns attack

A violent stabbing incident at Grand Central Terminal in New York City has left commuters shaken after police shot a machete-wielding suspect identified as Anthony Griffin. The attack, which disrupted weekend train services, has drawn condemnation from city officials, including Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Anthony Griffin was identified as the suspect in the Grand Central Station stabbing. (X/@Crime_In_NYC)

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In a post on X, Mamdani expressed his gratitude to the NYPD for their prompt response and for averting further unrest.

“I have been briefed on an incident that occurred at Grand Central Station this morning. Reports indicate a man slashed three people on the platform with a machete. Officers shot the man when he did not drop the machete. He has since been pronounced dead,” he wrote, adding, “I’m grateful to the NYPD for their quick response and for preventing additional violence. The three victims were taken to the hospital and are thankfully in stable condition. The NYPD is conducting an internal investigation and will release body-worn camera footage, as it does in all incidents involving the discharge of an officer's firearm.”

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{{^usCountry}} According to a report by the New York Post, the suspect allegedly attacked individuals inside the busy transit hub before being confronted and shot by responding officers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a report by the New York Post, the suspect allegedly attacked individuals inside the busy transit hub before being confronted and shot by responding officers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Authorities have not yet released full details on the suspect’s background, but initial reports and witness accounts have revealed several key aspects of the case. 5 things to know about Anthony Griffin {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities have not yet released full details on the suspect’s background, but initial reports and witness accounts have revealed several key aspects of the case. 5 things to know about Anthony Griffin {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1. Griffin is the primary suspect of the Grand Central stabbings. Anthony Griffin, a 44-year-old man, was identified as the main suspect by two NYPD officers who responded to the emergency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Griffin is the primary suspect of the Grand Central stabbings. Anthony Griffin, a 44-year-old man, was identified as the main suspect by two NYPD officers who responded to the emergency. {{/usCountry}}

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Just ten minutes before the assault, Griffin boarded a 7 train at the Vernon Boulevard station in Queens and traveled to Grand Central.

2. Claimed to be ‘Lucifer’ during the incident. According to initial accounts cited in media reports, Griffin allegedly referred to himself as “Lucifer."

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Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a news conference, “The individual was armed with a large knife described as a machete and was behaving erratically, repeatedly stating that he was Lucifer.”

3. Griffin used a machete as a weapon. Reports indicate Griffin used a machete to attack three elderly people. Tisch said that Griffin defied the orders from officers present at the scene. She said, “From the top of the stairs, they observed the individual on the platform, and they immediately ordered him to drop the knife.”

She further added that “with at least 20 orders to drop the knife”, Griffin still refused to comply and kept advancing towards the officers with the machete.

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4. Griffin was shot by police at the scene. Officers opened fire to neutralise the threat after Griffin allegedly attacked individuals inside the terminal.

An officer, in an attempt to de-escalate the situation, “discharged his firearm striking the perpetrator twice,” Tisch clarified during the press conference.

Griffin was then transported to Bellevue Hospital, where authorities say he was declared dead shortly after.

5. Griffin had been arrested thrice before the Grand Central incident. According to Tisch, Griffin had three previous arrests but no history of Emotionally Disturbed Person (EDP) reports with the NYPD.

The New York Post reported that one of his previous offenses was for threatening someone with a sharp object.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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