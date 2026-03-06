Who is Ashley Jackson? All on Rev. Jesse Jackson's daughter

Ashley Jackson is the youngest daughter of the late Rev. Jesse Jackson, the prominent American civil rights activist who passed away last month at the age of 84. Rev. Jesse Jackson passed away last month at the age of 84. (AP)

Who is Ashley Jackson? Born on May 18, 1999, Ashley is the daughter of Rev. Jackson and Karin Stanford, a former staffer at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition’s Washington, D.C. office, according to USA Today.

Rev. Jackson publicly acknowledged Ashley in 2001, stating, "This is no time for evasions, denials or alibis. I fully accept responsibility, and I am truly sorry for my actions."

He added that "assumed responsibility for her emotional and financial support since she was born."

"As her mother does, I love this child very much," he told The New York Times. "I was born of these circumstances, and I know the importance of growing up in a nurturing, supportive and protected environment. So I am determined to give my daughter and her mother the privacy they both deserve."

Ashley Jackson is Rev. Jackson’s sixth child overall. She has built a career in entertainment and advocacy, describing herself as a writer, producer, actress, and impact leader.

Her educational background includes a 2020 graduation from Spelman College and, according to PEOPLE, completion of the master’s program at USC’s Peter Stark Producing Program in 2025, part of the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts.

Jesse Jackson's other children Rev. Jesse Jackson had five children with his wife of more than 60 years, Jacqueline Jackson: Santita, Jesse Jr., Jonathan, Yusef, and Jacqueline “Jackie."

His children shared the news of his passing on Instagram, writing, "Our father was a servant leader — not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world."

"We shared him with the world, and in return, the world became part of our extended family. His unwavering belief in justice, equality, and love uplifted millions, and we ask you to honor his memory by continuing the fight for the values he lived by.”