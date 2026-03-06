Jesse Jackson wife, children, and grandchildren: A look at late civil rights leader's family

Rev. Jesse Jackson’s memorial service is currently taking place at The House of Hope in Chicago. The civil rights activist passed away on February 17 at the age of 84 after battling Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), a rare neurological disorder. FILE PHOTO: US Civil Rights campaigner Jesse Jackson speaks about political situation in South Africa and expected release of Mandela, St. James' Church, London. February 4, 1990. (REUTERS)

His children shared the news on Instagram, writing, "Our father was a servant leader — not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world."

"We shared him with the world, and in return, the world became part of our extended family. His unwavering belief in justice, equality, and love uplifted millions, and we ask you to honor his memory by continuing the fight for the values he lived by.”

Jesse Jackson wife Jesse Jackson was married to Jacqueline Lavinia Brown Jackson, his wife of 63 years. The couple met at North Carolina Agricultural & Technical College in the early 1960s and married in December 1962. They later moved to Chicago.

Jackie Jackson is also a longtime activist. In 2001, she was arrested and jailed for ten days in Puerto Rico after protesting Navy bombing on the island of Vieques.

In 2019, she published her first book, ‘Loving You, Thinking of You, Don’t Forget to Pray: Letters to My Son in Prison,’ a collection of letters written to their son, Jesse Jackson Jr., while he served a 30-month prison sentence.

Jesse Jackson children Jesse and Jacqueline Jackson had five children:

Santita Jackson (born 1963): Television host, singer, and YouTube creator. She performed the national anthem at Bill Clinton’s 1997 inauguration and hosts The Santita Jackson Show on YouTube. Jesse Jackson Jr. (born 1965): Former U.S. Representative from Illinois (1995–2012). He has two children: Jesse Jackson III (“Tre”) and Jessica Jackson (from his marriage to Sandi Jackson, divorced 2018). Jonathan Luther Jackson (born 1966): Current U.S. Congressman and public servant. Yusef DuBois Jackson (born 1970): Chief operating officer of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition; father of at least one daughter, Skye Jackson. Jacqueline “Jackie” Lavinia Jackson (born 1975): Holds advanced degrees, including a doctorate in International Educational Policy. In 1999, Jesse Jackson fathered Ashley Laverne Jackson with Karin Stanford, director of the Washington bureau of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, according to USA Today.

Ashley has pursued a career as a writer, actress, and producer, including work on a Netflix A Different World reboot.

