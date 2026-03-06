Jesse Jackson funeral service at House of Hope in Chicago: Full schedule, speakers and performers
Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden are expected to attend.
Rev. Jesse Jackson passed away in February at the age of 84 after battling Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), a rare neurological disorder. His funeral service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at The House of Hope in Chicago.
The service will be open to the public as well as invited guests. Former U.S. presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden are expected to attend.
Full schedule
Musical Prelude:
Legacy Mass Choir
Call to Order - Officiants
Reverend James T. Meeks, Pastor Emeritus of Salem Baptist Church of Chicago
Dr. Charles Jenkins
Pastor Emeritus of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church of Chicago
Scripture:
Matthias Jackson, Old Testament
Atticus Jackson, New Testament
Acknowledgements & Resolutions
Prayers:
Reverend Dr. Michael I. Pfleger
Pastor Emeritus of Faith Community of St. Sabina
Rabbi Sharon Brous
Founder of IKAR (Los Angeles)
Reverend Dr. Otis Moss III
Trinity United Church of Christ
Musical Selection:
Hezekiah Walker
“Every Praise”
Expressions:
Rabbi Steven Jacobs
Progressive Faith Foundation
Pastor Steve Munsey
Family Christian Center
Judge Greg Mathis
Opening:
Yusef Jackson
Governor J.B. Pritzker, Illinois
Mayor Brandon Johnson, City of Chicago
Musical Selection:
Opal Staples
Expressions:
James Reynolds, Jr.
Chairman and CEO, Loop Capital
C.K. Hoffler
Board Chair, Rainbow PUSH Coalition
Thomas S. Ricketts
Chairman, Chicago Cubs
Isaiah Thomas
NBA Player, Hall of Fame
The Honorable Barack Obama
44th President of the United States
Musical Selection:
Jennifer Hudson
"A Change Gonna Come"
Expressions:
Reverend Al Sharpton
Founder, National Action Network
James Zogby
Founder, Arab American Institute
Gustavo Francisco Petro Urrego
President of the Republic of Colombia
Expressions:
The Honorable William Jefferson Clinton
43nd President of the United States
Video Tribute:
Dr. Amadou Janaeh (Gambia)
Andre Ramirez (POW Yugoslavia)
Musical Selection:
Le'Andria Johnson
"We Shall Overcome"
Family Expression:
Former Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr.
Expressions:
John Nichols
Congressman Chuy Garcia (IL-04)
Congresswoman Maxine Waters (CA-35)
Pastor Jamal Bryant
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church
Musical Selection:
Marvin Sapp
“Never Would Have Made It”
Expressions:
The Honorable Kamala Devi Harris
46th Vice President of the United States
The Honorable Joseph Biden
46th President of the United States
Musical Selection:
Bebe Winans
"Stand"
Family Expressions:
Dr. Jacqueline Jackson
Ashley Jackson
Musical selection:
Santita Jackson
"To God Be The Glory"
Family Expression:
Congressman Jonathan L. Jackson (IL-01)
Musical Selection:
Marvin Winans
"Let the Church Say Amen"
Benediction:
Dr. Charles Jenkins
Pastor Emeritus of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church of Chicago
Recessional
