    Jesse Jackson funeral service at House of Hope in Chicago: Full schedule, speakers and performers

    Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden are expected to attend.

    Updated on: Mar 06, 2026 9:33 PM IST
    By Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
    Rev. Jesse Jackson passed away in February at the age of 84 after battling Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), a rare neurological disorder. His funeral service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at The House of Hope in Chicago.

    The casket with the Rev. Jesse Jackson arrives for the Public Homegoing Service at the House of Hope in Chicago, Friday, March 6, 2026. (AP)
    The casket with the Rev. Jesse Jackson arrives for the Public Homegoing Service at the House of Hope in Chicago, Friday, March 6, 2026. (AP)

    The service will be open to the public as well as invited guests. Former U.S. presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden are expected to attend.

    Full schedule

    Musical Prelude:

    Legacy Mass Choir

    Call to Order - Officiants

    Reverend James T. Meeks, Pastor Emeritus of Salem Baptist Church of Chicago

    Dr. Charles Jenkins

    Pastor Emeritus of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church of Chicago

    Scripture:

    Matthias Jackson, Old Testament

    Atticus Jackson, New Testament

    Acknowledgements & Resolutions

    Prayers:

    Reverend Dr. Michael I. Pfleger

    Pastor Emeritus of Faith Community of St. Sabina

    Rabbi Sharon Brous

    Founder of IKAR (Los Angeles)

    Reverend Dr. Otis Moss III

    Trinity United Church of Christ

    Musical Selection:

    Hezekiah Walker

    “Every Praise”

    Expressions:

    Rabbi Steven Jacobs

    Progressive Faith Foundation

    Pastor Steve Munsey

    Family Christian Center

    Judge Greg Mathis

    Opening:

    Yusef Jackson

    Governor J.B. Pritzker, Illinois

    Mayor Brandon Johnson, City of Chicago

    Musical Selection:

    Opal Staples

    Expressions:

    James Reynolds, Jr.

    Chairman and CEO, Loop Capital

    C.K. Hoffler

    Board Chair, Rainbow PUSH Coalition

    Thomas S. Ricketts

    Chairman, Chicago Cubs

    Isaiah Thomas

    NBA Player, Hall of Fame

    The Honorable Barack Obama

    44th President of the United States

    Musical Selection:

    Jennifer Hudson

    "A Change Gonna Come"

    Expressions:

    Reverend Al Sharpton

    Founder, National Action Network

    James Zogby

    Founder, Arab American Institute

    Gustavo Francisco Petro Urrego

    President of the Republic of Colombia

    Expressions:

    The Honorable William Jefferson Clinton

    43nd President of the United States

    Video Tribute:

    Dr. Amadou Janaeh (Gambia)

    Andre Ramirez (POW Yugoslavia)

    Musical Selection:

    Le'Andria Johnson

    "We Shall Overcome"

    Family Expression:

    Former Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr.

    Expressions:

    John Nichols

    Congressman Chuy Garcia (IL-04)

    Congresswoman Maxine Waters (CA-35)

    Pastor Jamal Bryant

    New Birth Missionary Baptist Church

    Musical Selection:

    Marvin Sapp

    “Never Would Have Made It”

    Expressions:

    The Honorable Kamala Devi Harris

    46th Vice President of the United States

    The Honorable Joseph Biden

    46th President of the United States

    Musical Selection:

    Bebe Winans

    "Stand"

    Family Expressions:

    Dr. Jacqueline Jackson

    Ashley Jackson

    Musical selection:

    Santita Jackson

    "To God Be The Glory"

    Family Expression:

    Congressman Jonathan L. Jackson (IL-01)

    Musical Selection:

    Marvin Winans

    "Let the Church Say Amen"

    Benediction:

    Dr. Charles Jenkins

    Pastor Emeritus of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church of Chicago

    Recessional

    • Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan

      Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More

