Who is Barbara Lavandeira? Perez Hilton's sister in focus after self-harm video sparks concern

Barbara "Barbie" Lavandeira, the younger sister of celebrity blogger Perez Hilton, has come into the spotlight after his family released a statement about the events surrounding his disturbing TikTok livestream earlier this week.

Perez Hilton family: What to know about his sister, Barbara Lavandeira. ((Credits: Instagram/ theperezhilton))

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Perez Hilton, whose birth name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., was hospitalized on August 4 after appearing to harm himself during a livestream from his Miami home. According to dispatch audio cited by People, emergency responders were called to what was described as a "possible suicide." The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office confirmed that Hilton was alone when officers arrived.

Also read: Perez Hilton’s TikTok account banned after his troubling livestream: Platform and his family break silence

A day later, Hilton's family issued a statement through his website saying he was able to communicate and thanking supporters for their prayers. The statement also revealed that his children, niece and sister had been inside the home shortly before the livestream, prompting renewed interest in Barbara Lavandeira.

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Who is Barbara Lavandeira?

{{^usCountry}} Barbara "Barbie" Lavandeira is Perez Hilton's younger sister. Like her brother, she was raised in Miami by their Cuban parents, Teresita and the late Mario Armando Lavandeira. Unlike Hilton, Barbara has largely stayed out of the public spotlight. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Barbara "Barbie" Lavandeira is Perez Hilton's younger sister. Like her brother, she was raised in Miami by their Cuban parents, Teresita and the late Mario Armando Lavandeira. Unlike Hilton, Barbara has largely stayed out of the public spotlight. {{/usCountry}}

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When Hilton launched his celebrity gossip blog in the early 2000s, Barbara became his first assistant, helping him build what would become one of the internet's most recognizable entertainment websites, according New York Times as cited by People.

Over the years, Hilton has spoken publicly about his close relationship with his sister. After recovering from severe sepsis and emergency surgery earlier this year, he credited Barbara for helping him through the ordeal.

Also read: 'I was in a bit of a spiral': What Perez Hilton said about his family's move to Miami before shocking TikTok video

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"I have to thank my sister for everything," Hilton said in a March 2026 YouTube video, calling her his "angel." He said she flew out twice to care for him despite having a young daughter and living in Los Angeles with her husband.

Why is Barbara Lavandeira in the spotlight?

Barbara's name resurfaced after Hilton's family described what happened moments before the August 4 livestream.

In a statement published on Hilton's website, the family said that "just minutes before the public livestream incident, Perez's children, niece, and sister were inside the home." According to the statement, they immediately left the house when it became apparent that Hilton was experiencing what the family described as a severe mental health crisis, in order to protect the children from witnessing further trauma.

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The family said its immediate priority is helping the children recover emotionally and restoring a sense of security after the incident.

Barbara Lavandeira was also seen arriving at Perez Hilton's Miami home hours after his hospitalization, according to Page Six. Photographs published by the outlet showed her outside the residence while multiple police vehicles remained at the property following the emergency response.

The report said Barbara spoke with officers before entering the home, where Hilton's three children and other family members had been present earlier. She was later seen leaving the residence with members of the family. Her appearance came shortly after the family issued a public statement saying they were focused on supporting Hilton and helping the children recover from the traumatic incident.

Perez Hilton's family stands by him

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Barbara is part of a close-knit family that includes Hilton's mother, Teresita Lavandeira, and his three children—Mario III, Mia and Mayte.

Hilton moved from Las Vegas to Miami in June 2026 to be closer to his mother, a decision he previously described as the right one despite finding the move emotionally overwhelming.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).