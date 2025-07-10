Who is Benjamin Song? Blue Alert issued for Alvarado, Texas ICE shooting suspect

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Blue Alert in the state of Texas for Benjamin Hanil Song, the suspect in the shooting at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Alvarado, Texas, on July 4. Song was identified as the 12th suspect in the “planned ambush” of the ICE detention center, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Benjamin Hanil Song (L, Source: FBI) and representational image (R, Source: Unsplash)

Song allegedly opened fire at the Prairieland Detention Center and injured one officer in the process. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to Song's arrest and conviction.

Who Is Benjamin Hanil Song?

Benjamin Hanil Song was identified as the 12th suspect in the planned shooting at the ICE detention center in Alvarado. He is 32 years old and is a resident of Dallas, Texas. A veteran, Song served in the US Marine Corps Reservist from 2011 to 2016.

Song has been charged with three counts of attempted murder of a federal officer and three of discharging a firearm during, in relation to, and in furtherance of a crime of violence, the FBI said on Wednesday.

What Was His Role In The Ambush?

According to reports, Benjamin Song was in charge of firing at the Prairieland Detention Center, used by the ICE, while a group of another 10-11 people tried to lure the guarding officers away from the area. He allegedly used two AR-15 rifles to fire at the detention center, which were found in the woods nearby where Song was allegedly positioned. Police traced Song down by looking at the purchase history of the weapons, which were purchased by Song.

As the manhunt continues, the FBI said that Song is armed and dangerous and Texans are asked to inform the FBI immediately if Song is spotted. "If you have any information, please call 1-800-CALL-FBI or you can submit a digital tip to fbi.gov\prairieland," the statement from FBI read.