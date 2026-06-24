Who is Bradley Scott Sayer? Chico library shooting suspect identified in 18-year-old; details

A teenager has been identified as the shooter who killed two people at a library in Northern California, just a day after he graduated from high school.

Who is Bradley Scott Sayer?

Bradley Scott Sayer, 18, has been identified as the suspect in the Chico library shooting. (Butte County Sheriff's Office)

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Bradley is an 18-year-old and he allegedly opened fire inside the Chico branch of the Butte County Library which killed two people and injuring a child. Police has released his mugshot.

Sayer reportedly held an obsession with the Columbine school massacre before the shooting, according to the New York Post.

The teen had just graduated from Chico High School. A video from his graduation day showed him looking miserable as he got his diploma before shaking his head as he walked off the stage, the New York Post reported.

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How the shooting unfolded

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{{^usCountry}} Police responded to a 911 call soon after 5pm local time on Monday, according to AP. Chico police Chief Billy Aldridge said gunshots and screams could be heard on that call from the Chico branch of the Butte County Library. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police responded to a 911 call soon after 5pm local time on Monday, according to AP. Chico police Chief Billy Aldridge said gunshots and screams could be heard on that call from the Chico branch of the Butte County Library. {{/usCountry}}

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The suspect fled out the back of the library as officers entered but additional law enforcement personnel behind the building took him into custody.

Police later determined the suspect acted alone and identified him as Bradley Scott Sayer of Chico. He was booked into the Butte County Jail on suspicion of two counts of murder. There was no indication he had any prior relationship with or connection to the victims, police said in a statement, according to AP.

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The streets around the library were closed temporarily and a family reunification center was set up for people who were inside the building.

An injured child was also taken to the hospital with a minor injury.

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Officials react as investigation continues

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Gov Gavin Newsom's office issued a statement saying, “Our hearts are with the Chico community tonight,”

“We are grateful to law enforcement for their swift actions to secure the scene and take the suspect into custody. No family should have to endure a tragedy like this,” as per New York Post.

All Butte County library branches were closed Tuesday following the shooting.

In a Facebook post, the county offered its “deepest condolences to everyone affected, including the victims, their loved ones, library staff, and all those impacted by this heartbreaking incident."