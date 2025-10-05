Who is Brady Quinn? Former NFL quarterback steps in for Mark Sanchez in Raiders vs. Colts Game amid stabbing row

Brady Quinn, a former NFL quarterback and Notre Dame player, will take Mark Sanchez's position in the broadcast booth during Sunday's Raiders vs. Colts game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Sanchez's involvement in a horrific incident that placed him in the hospital and under arrest in Indianapolis after a stabbing led to the modification. Brady Quinn is an NFL veteran who also has television experience. His professionalism and solid presence are exactly what Fox Sports needs in this rare position. (Photo by Justin Casterline / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The former quarterback for the New York Jets, who currently works as an NFL commentator for FOX, was allegedly involved in a “physical disturbance” with another man, according to police.

Brady Quinn's appointment: All about reason of Sanchez's replacement

Sanchez was brought into custody by the police on allegations of battery after receiving treatment at the hospital for severe but non-life-threatening injuries. The network immediately looked to Brady Quinn, a former quarterback who has been a college football commentator for FOX Sports since 2014, to takeover Sanchez's position.

Sanchez was later arrested on three misdemeanor charges: public intoxication, unauthorised entry into a motor vehicle, and battery with assault, according to police. The circumstances depict a somber evening that went awry for the broadcaster, who had established a solid reputation for professionalism and careful consideration.

Also Read: Mark Sanchez arrest: Shocking details out as man accused of stabbing NFL analyst says ‘This guy is trying to kill…’

Why was Quinn chosen? A look at his expertise

Quinn was chosen by Fox Sports to manage the broadcast with less than 24 hours before commencement. Being a major player on Fox's college football coverage for almost ten years, the 40-year-old former NFL quarterback seemed an obvious choice in this surprising circumstance.

Quinn is an NFL veteran who also has television experience. His professionalism and solid presence are exactly what Fox Sports needs in this rare position, even though the circumstances are far from ideal.

Quinn is prepared to take on one of the more surprising responsibilities of his broadcasting career as the Raiders and Colts are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office will determine whether Sanchez will face formal charges.