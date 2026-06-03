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Who is Brendan John Geier? NJ rioter with child porn past charged after ‘kicking and biting’ ICE officers

Brendan John Geier, 26, has been charged after he allegedly sank his teeth into federal law enforcement officers during a protest at Delaney Hall.

Updated on: Jun 03, 2026 01:08 pm IST
By Sumanti Sen
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An anti-ICE rioter has been charged after he allegedly sank his teeth into federal law enforcement officers during a protest at Delaney Hall last week. The Department of Justice accused Brendan John Geier, 26, in a release, of “kicking and biting ICE deportation officers.”

Who is Brendan John Geier? Rioter with child porn past charged after ‘kicking and biting’ ICE officers (Berks County District Attorney/Facebook)

It has now come to light that Geier was previously also accused of distributing child pornography, according to the New York Post.

The New Jersey US Attorney’s Office has charged him with assaulting federal officers and causing bodily injury, for allegedly “kicking and biting” Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers outside the Newark detention center, leaving them with “horrific wounds,” according to acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.

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Later, “numerous digital images of suspected child pornography” were found on a laptop and iPhone seized from Geier’s dorm room, the DA said at the time. On March 12, 2019, second-degree felony child porn charges were filed against Geier. He was released from jail on a $25,000 bail, according to court records.

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Geier pleaded guilty to a lesser, third-degree felony charge of criminal use of a communication facility back in 2021. He was sentenced to two years’ probation, ordered to have “no contact with anyone under the age of 18” and undergo “sex offender evaluation and treatment.”

On a website Geier created in 2024 that is largely devoted to Japanese animation and rock music, he describes himself as a “shut-in” with “high-functioning autism” who enjoys “spending most of his time alone in his room.” If convicted of the assault charge, he faces a maximum of 20 years behind bars and $250,000 fine.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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