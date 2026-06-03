Who is Brendan John Geier? NJ rioter with child porn past charged after ‘kicking and biting’ ICE officers

An anti-ICE rioter has been charged after he allegedly sank his teeth into federal law enforcement officers during a protest at Delaney Hall last week. The Department of Justice accused Brendan John Geier, 26, in a release, of “kicking and biting ICE deportation officers.”

Who is Brendan John Geier? Rioter with child porn past charged after ‘kicking and biting’ ICE officers (Berks County District Attorney/Facebook)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

It has now come to light that Geier was previously also accused of distributing child pornography, according to the New York Post.

The New Jersey US Attorney’s Office has charged him with assaulting federal officers and causing bodily injury, for allegedly “kicking and biting” Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers outside the Newark detention center, leaving them with “horrific wounds,” according to acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Read More | Who is Eduardo Aguilar? Illegal migrant arrested after seeking ‘10 dudes’ in Dallas who would kill ICE agents for $10K

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “As alleged, this defendant responded to lawful orders from federal officers by kicking one and biting two others who were performing their official duties. Assaulting law enforcement officers is unacceptable. Period. Federal officers must be able to carry out their responsibilities without being subjected to violence, intimidation, or obstruction. This Office will continue to prosecute those who, as alleged here, assault officers and interfere with the lawful execution of their duties,” US Attorney Robert Frazer said. Who is Brendan John Geier? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “As alleged, this defendant responded to lawful orders from federal officers by kicking one and biting two others who were performing their official duties. Assaulting law enforcement officers is unacceptable. Period. Federal officers must be able to carry out their responsibilities without being subjected to violence, intimidation, or obstruction. This Office will continue to prosecute those who, as alleged here, assault officers and interfere with the lawful execution of their duties,” US Attorney Robert Frazer said. Who is Brendan John Geier? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Geier, of Madison, New Jersey, was previously charged with sexual abuse of children related to the dissemination and possession of child pornography, the Justice Department confirmed to the New York Post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Geier, of Madison, New Jersey, was previously charged with sexual abuse of children related to the dissemination and possession of child pornography, the Justice Department confirmed to the New York Post. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A March 2019 Facebook post revealed that Berks County, Pa., detectives began investigating Geier after receiving a tip about suspected child porn being uploaded through Skype from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in September 2018. Investigators were eventually able to link seven digital images of suspected child pornography to an IP address belonging to Geier. At the time, he was a 19-year-old student at Kutztown University. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A March 2019 Facebook post revealed that Berks County, Pa., detectives began investigating Geier after receiving a tip about suspected child porn being uploaded through Skype from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in September 2018. Investigators were eventually able to link seven digital images of suspected child pornography to an IP address belonging to Geier. At the time, he was a 19-year-old student at Kutztown University. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Later, “numerous digital images of suspected child pornography” were found on a laptop and iPhone seized from Geier’s dorm room, the DA said at the time. On March 12, 2019, second-degree felony child porn charges were filed against Geier. He was released from jail on a $25,000 bail, according to court records.

Read More | Who is Melinda? Virginia healthcare worker accused of encouraging people to inject ICE agents with succinylcholine

Geier pleaded guilty to a lesser, third-degree felony charge of criminal use of a communication facility back in 2021. He was sentenced to two years’ probation, ordered to have “no contact with anyone under the age of 18” and undergo “sex offender evaluation and treatment.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On a website Geier created in 2024 that is largely devoted to Japanese animation and rock music, he describes himself as a “shut-in” with “high-functioning autism” who enjoys “spending most of his time alone in his room.” If convicted of the assault charge, he faces a maximum of 20 years behind bars and $250,000 fine.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON