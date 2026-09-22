Who is Brian Evans? Carrot Top suicide attempt leads to extortion allegations amid $2 million demand

Brian Evans has been accused of extortion by Carrot Top's team after the comedian attempted suicide. Carrot Top or Scott Thompson attempted to kill himself last week in Las Vegas and had to be rushed to the hospital.

Carrot Top attempted suicide and now Brian Evans has been accused of extortion. (X/@SarahisCensored)

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Now, it has emerged that the 61-year-old was handed a $2 million demand days before his suicide attempt as per TMZ. His lawyer then told the court that the comedian was being extorted.

According to messages accessed by the publication, Evans made the proposal of a deal to the tune of $2 million to drop the legal fight against Carrot Top. He said that everyone would drop their names and keep the deal private. Carrot Top's team had been given till Wednesday to accept the deal.

Also Read | Who is Carrot Top's girlfriend Amanda Hogan? Reported suicide attempt puts comedian's relationships in focus

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{{^usCountry}} Carrot Top tried to kill himself with a suspected overdose of prescription drugs, on Friday, TMZ added. Soon after, Carrot Top's lawyer accused Evans of waging a ‘campaign of extortion’. He claimed Evans was demanding millions, else he would file ‘false, malicious and incendiary materials’ in the court record. Accusing Evans of ‘extortion and blackmail’ to malign Carrot Top, his lawyer sought immediate emergency relief from the court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Carrot Top tried to kill himself with a suspected overdose of prescription drugs, on Friday, TMZ added. Soon after, Carrot Top's lawyer accused Evans of waging a ‘campaign of extortion’. He claimed Evans was demanding millions, else he would file ‘false, malicious and incendiary materials’ in the court record. Accusing Evans of ‘extortion and blackmail’ to malign Carrot Top, his lawyer sought immediate emergency relief from the court. {{/usCountry}}

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The ongoing feud has sparked interest in who Brian Evans is.

Who is Brian Evans?

Evans is a singer, songwriter, and author. He has been accused of trying to extort Carrot Top, even as the comedian attempted suicide.

Evans has refuted the claims on his X account as well. “The PR firm for Carrot Top and his lawyer did a great job spinning the facts to avoid having to actually address the facts. My turn is coming to be able to tell my side of the story. Don’t fall for the bullshit because that’s all it is. If I was as they say…I wouldn’t be typing from home,” he wrote in one post. In another, Evans added “Thank you for all the supportive messages I’ve received. I’m glad some of you are out there and actually have a brain.”

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He also shared a YouTube video sharing his side of the story.

Evans junked the claims that he was extorting Carrot Top. He alleged that the lawyer representing the comedian did not even know him. Evans claimed that he did not threaten to ‘publish anything’ and added that the ‘video was deleted’.

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In 2020, Evans had a video about soccer called ‘It’s a Beautiful Game' which also featured Carrot Top.

How is Carrot Top now?

As per latest reports, Carrot Top is now awake and breathing on his own with his representative saying that the wishes from fans is doing him well.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).