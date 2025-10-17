Caleb Elliott, the 26-year-old son of Bill Elliott, the head coach of the Celina High School in Celina, Texas, was arrested on child pornography charges last week. Caleb Eliott, who worked as a coach at Moore Middle School, was allowed by the school's trust to resign at a meeting on Thursday. Bill Elliott (L) and the mugshot of Caleb Elliott. (@TrueTexasTea on X and Celina Police)

The meeting Thursday was called to discuss the arrest and the. Bill Elliott spoke at the meeting and requested the 150 odds parents in the school's board room to allow his son to resign. The request was accepted at the end of the meeting, multiple local media outlets reported.

According to Caleb Elliott's arrest affidavit, he was investigated by the police after students reported that he was recording students secretly in the school's locker room. NBCDFW reported citing Elliott's arrest affidavit that students found him “holding the phone near his waist in a horizontal manner…hiding it if another coach was in the vicinity.”

Upon investigation, police found 12 photos of young boys, which show them in a highly compromised state - either fully or partially nude.

Fathe Bill Elliot, who serves as the Head Football Coach and Athletic Director of Celina High, gave an emotional speech, apologizing on behalf of his family and adding that he will love his son "no matter what."

“I want justice to be done and justice will be done. Okay? Understand that," he reportedly said. "There’s one person to blame for all this. One person who made a bad decision and a bad choice and is in a dark, dark place. And he will serve the justice that will be served to him. He will face the consequences that will come to him. He will. That’s the way it’ll be.”

Celina Police currently maintains that it is an active investigation, and no details regarding it have been released.

Celina is located in Texas' Collin County.