Who is Carsen Richards? 5 things to know on Chase Matthew band's bassist amid child sexual abuse arrest

Carsen Richards, a bassist associated with the band of Country singer Chase Matthew, has been arrested in Kentucky for allegedly sexually molesting a minor. Carsen was taken into custody on Saturday in Kentucky's Owensboro, local news outlets reported.

Chase Matthew (L) and Carsen Richards (R), bassist with Matthew's band accused of sexually abusing autistic child.(Chase Matthew on Instagram and Daviess County Detention Center)

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14 News of Kentucky reports that Carsen Richards, 22, was in Owensboro to perform in the BQ and Barrels on Saturday night (May 9).

The arrest of the musician has sparked a reaction from Chase Matthew who published a statement in which he said that he was not aware of the allegations. Matthew added that it made him "sick to my stomach" and clarified that he does not support such behavior.

"The reality is, you don’t always know what someone may be doing outside of your workplace, and nothing would have made me believe this was a possibility," Matthew wrote. "As of his arrest this past weekend, this individual was immediately removed from the band and is no longer associated with me or my team in any capacity.

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{{^usCountry}} “And I want to be very clear: I do not support or tolerate behavior of this kind whatsoever.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “And I want to be very clear: I do not support or tolerate behavior of this kind whatsoever.” {{/usCountry}}

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Here are 5 things to know about Carsen Richards.

Who Is Carsen Richards? 5 Things To Know

1. Social Media Declares Chase Matthew Association: Charsen Richards social media profile say that he has been associated with Chase Matthew's band for some time.

2. Charged Out Of Clark County: Court records in the case show that Carsen Richardson has been charged out of Winchester in Clark County, Kentucky.

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3. Taken Into Custody After The Performance: The arrest happened in a dramatic fashion as police took into custody just as he exited the stage after the BBQ and Barrels show. He could not even get on the tour bus with other band members.

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4. The Circumstances Of Allegations Remain Unclear: WKYT reports that the 22-year-old has been charged with sodomy of an individual under 18. However, no details regarding the incident have been released.

5. Arrest Details: He has been booked into the Daviess County Detention Center and is being held on a $75,000 full cash bond.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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