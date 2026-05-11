Ahmad Hardy update: Will Missouri RB play again? Positive update amid Mississippi concert shooting

“Per an ESPN source, there’s optimism that Ahmad Hardy will play football again. How quickly he can return and the impact isn’t known. He’s alert today and moving around," Thamel wrote on X.

A source told ESPN's Pete Thamel that there's optimism that he will play football again. However, how quickly he can return and the impact has yet to be determined.

Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy was shot at a concert in Mississippi on Sunday, May 10 and the school confirmed on Monday, May 11. Hardy, who was born in Brookhaven in Mississippi was wounded at the concert and underwent surgery on the same day.

According to ESPN, Hardy is currently in stable condition following his surgery.

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Missouri's official statement Missouri's official statement offered a positive update while also noting uncertainty:

“Mizzou football student-athlete Ahmad Hardy was the victim of a shooting at a concert in Mississippi early Sunday morning and sustained a gunshot wound. Ahmad underwent surgery Sunday in Mississippi and is in stable condition. Ahmad is deeply loved by his teammates, coaches, friends, family and fans.”

“A timeline for his return to football activities is unknown at this time. Mizzou Athletics will provide more information on his status when it becomes available," school added.

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