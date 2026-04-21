Who is Christina Snow? Shamar Elkins' girlfriend wrote disturbing post about Louisiana shooter

The stress-laden Army veteran who brutally murdered seven of his children along with one of their cousins in Louisiana on Sunday was scheduled to confront his estranged wife in divorce court on Monday.

Shamar Elkins, 31, killed eight children in execution-style shooting amid divorce proceedings with Shaneiqua Pugh, who sustained critical injuries.(Shamar Elkins/Facebook)

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Shamar Elkins, 31, reached out to his mother, Mahelia Elkins, and stepfather Marcus Jackson on Easter Sunday to inform them that his wife of two years, Shaneiqua Pugh, had initiated divorce proceedings. He even expressed his desire to take his own life, revealing that he was engulfed in "dark thoughts," reported the New York Times.

Jackson recounted that he advised his troubled stepson that he could surmount his difficulties if he remained resilient.

Also Read: Who is Shaneiqua Elkins? All we know about Shamar Elkins' wife and children after horrific Louisiana shooting

Shaneiqua Pugh and Christina Snow sustain brutal injuries

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{{^usCountry}} Elkins subsequently shot the eight children in an execution-style manner on Sunday morning. He also directed his firearm at Pugh, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen, as well as at the woman believed to be his girlfriend, Christina Snow, who was shot in the head. Kin identified Snow as the girlfriend, according to KSLA. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Elkins subsequently shot the eight children in an execution-style manner on Sunday morning. He also directed his firearm at Pugh, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen, as well as at the woman believed to be his girlfriend, Christina Snow, who was shot in the head. Kin identified Snow as the girlfriend, according to KSLA. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Pugh was admitted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, as reported by officials. Snow also suffered severe injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pugh was admitted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, as reported by officials. Snow also suffered severe injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The perpetrator’s wife, Shaneiqua Pugh, who is the mother of four of his children, was scheduled to appear in court with her husband on Monday as part of their ongoing divorce proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The perpetrator’s wife, Shaneiqua Pugh, who is the mother of four of his children, was scheduled to appear in court with her husband on Monday as part of their ongoing divorce proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The other injured woman, Christina Snow, is said to be the mother of Elkin’s three other kids. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The other injured woman, Christina Snow, is said to be the mother of Elkin’s three other kids. {{/usCountry}}

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The deceased children have been identified as follows: Jayla Elkins, 3; Shayla Elkins, 5; Kayla Pugh, 6; Layla Pugh, 6; Markaydon Pugh, 10; Sariahh Snow, 11; Khedarrion Snow, 6; and Braylon Snow, 5.

Who is Christina Luvynhymdearly Snow? Victim Sariahh's mother wrote chilling post about

Sariahh's mother was previously married to the shooter, as indicated by woman's social media profile.

The mother, who goes by the name Christina Luvynhymdearly Snow on Facebook, had posted various photos on social media during 2015 and 2016 regarding her marriage to Shamar, illustrating a tumultuous relationship.

In 2013, Christina welcomed Sariahh into the world, as noted in a Facebook post she made on the girl's second birthday.

While those photos radiated happiness, other posts on Facebook reveal Christina's apprehensions regarding Shamar. In a December 2016 post, she said: "Wish I never met you Shamar Elkins," tagging him in the message.

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On New Year's Eve in 2015, Christina shared her feelings of being loved by Shamar. However, the next day, she lamented about feeling hurt because he allegedly prevented her from moving on.

It remains unclear when the couple separated or whether Christina is the mother of any of the other children who lost their lives.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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