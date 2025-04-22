Who is Col. Nicole Malachowski? First female Thunderbird pilot and the Air Force DEI content removal controversy

The U.S. Air Force has republished articles about Colonel Nicole Malachowski, the first woman to fly with the elite Thunderbirds demonstration team. The articles were taken down earlier this month in compliance with directives from the Trump administration to "eliminate" content related to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). They are now once again available to the public. It remains unclear whether other content taken down under the same directives has also been restored. USAF restores articles on female pilot Colonel Nicole Malachowski(AFP)

“The U.S. Air Force salutes Col. Malachowski’s service as a leader, warfighter and pilot. Digital content related to her career is currently being restored across all Air Force platforms. We continue to review all content under our purview to comply with Defense Department directives while honoring our history,” an Air Force spokesperson told FOX21 News.

Who is Col. Nicole Malachowski?

Nicole Malachowski, a Colorado native, broke major stereotypical barriers in 2005 when she joined the Thunderbirds, the Air Force’s premier air squadron, paving the way for future female pilots to join elite squadrons of USAF. She has served 21 years as a female fighter pilot.

The USAF's website had numerous articles celebrating her military career, which was later scrubbed when the Trump administration came in.

"I can't believe that something like this is happening in the country whose uniform I wore," Malachowski told 9NEWS. “For us to turn around and say you're good enough to serve but not good enough to be remembered is a complete slap in the face.”

The Donald Trump administration has been vehemently pushing to remove diversity-focused content from major sources and has already received a lot of backlash for the same in recent months.

What is DEI and why is it so important to Americans?

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs aim to ensure fair treatment and representation for people of all backgrounds, particularly in workplaces like the military. These initiatives address systemic biases and create opportunities for underrepresented groups, such as women, people of color, and LGBTQ+ individuals. In the military, DEI efforts have included recruiting campaigns targeting diverse communities, bias training, and highlighting role models like Malachowski to inspire future service members.

However, the Trump administration ordered federal agencies, including the military, to eliminate DEI programs in 2024, calling them “divisive” and a distraction from “core missions.”