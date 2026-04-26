Who is Cole Tomas Allen? Reporter identifies White House dinner shooting suspect after Trump escorted

Fox News and New York Post columnist, Karol Markowicz, on Saturday identified the White House Correspondents Dinner shooting suspect as Cole Tomas Allen. She shared first details on X, platform formerly known as Twitter, noting that the individual is from Torrance, California and is in custody.

A law enforcement officer responds following reports of a shooting during the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) dinner (Bloomberg)

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“The attempted shooter at the White House Correspondent's Dinner is 31 year old Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance, California and he is in custody,” she tweeted.

Laura Loomer also identified the suspect as Cole Tomas Allen.

According to CNN, authorities have confirmed that the suspected gunman is a male from California.

Authorities have, however, not officially identified the shooter. HT.com has not independently verified this information.

What happened at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner?

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{{^usCountry}} A sudden security scare disrupted the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday after shots were fired inside the Washington Hilton. Some attendees, as per The Associated Press, reported hearing between five and eight shots. However, authorities did not immediately release further details about the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A sudden security scare disrupted the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday after shots were fired inside the Washington Hilton. Some attendees, as per The Associated Press, reported hearing between five and eight shots. However, authorities did not immediately release further details about the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and other officials were evacuated. Both Trump and Vice President JD Vance were uninjured. Roughly 30 minutes after the incident, Trump posted on Truth Social that a ‘shooter has been apprehended’. Trump responds {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and other officials were evacuated. Both Trump and Vice President JD Vance were uninjured. Roughly 30 minutes after the incident, Trump posted on Truth Social that a ‘shooter has been apprehended’. Trump responds {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we “LET THE SHOW GO ON” but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again,” Trump posted on Truth Social. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we “LET THE SHOW GO ON” but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again,” Trump posted on Truth Social. {{/usCountry}}

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He later announced that he will deliver a press conference from the White House briefing room.

Read More: 'Let the show go on': Donald Trump after security incident at White House press dinner

“Law Enforcement has requested that we leave the premises, consistent with protocol, which we will do, immediately. I will be giving a press conference in 30 minutes from the White House Press Briefing Room. The First Lady, plus the Vice President, and all Cabinet members, are in perfect condition. We will be speaking to you in a half an hour. I have spoken with all the representatives in charge of the event, and we will be rescheduling within 30 days.”

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US Attorney Jeanine Pirro shared an update in a video recorded after being escorted out, saying, “I have been taken out of the ballroom after the sound of the shots fired. The Secret Service is now in charge of this building, this hotel. I just spoke to Mayor Muriel Bowser. She is on her way, and (Police) Chief Jeffery Carroll is on his way. He will be in charge as soon as he gets here.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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