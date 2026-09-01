Who is D4vd's new defense lawyer Walid Fouad Kandeel? Singer turns to public defender after losing Blair Berk

Singer D4vd, who is facing charges in the killing and dismemberment of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, is no longer represented by his high-profile private defense team.

File Photo: Singer David Anthony Burke, known as D4vd, looks on during his arraignment for the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, California, US. (via REUTERS)

D4vd, 21, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday. His lead attorney, Blair Berk, told Judge Charlaine Olmedo that Burke wanted new legal representation, the Los Angeles Times reported.

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“Is that your wish, Mr. Burke?” the judge asked.

“Yes,” Burke replied.

It is unclear why Berk and her colleagues, Marilyn Bednarski and Regina Peter, withdrew from the case. They have been replaced by the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office.

“This morning the court granted our request to withdraw as counsel and appoint the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office after is was determined David qualified for appointed counsel,” Berk said in a statement, NBC News reported.

“We continue to support David and his defense against these serious charges. We are grateful that the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office has taken over the representation and that David has a highly capable and committed team of attorneys and investigators behind him.”

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{{^usCountry}} D4vd’s new attorney, Deputy Public Defender Walid Fouad Kandeel, had been sitting in the gallery when Berk revealed the change in legal teams. Judge Olmedo then asked Kandeel to step forward and introduce himself. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} D4vd’s new attorney, Deputy Public Defender Walid Fouad Kandeel, had been sitting in the gallery when Berk revealed the change in legal teams. Judge Olmedo then asked Kandeel to step forward and introduce himself. {{/usCountry}}

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Kandeel asked the judge to delay Monday’s arraignment so he could have more time to review the case. Olmedo denied the request and required Burke to enter his plea on Monday. A status conference was scheduled for October, but no trial date has been set.

Who is Walid Fouad Kandeel?

Walid Fouad Kandeel is a Deputy Public Defender with the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office. He has been licensed to practice law in California since 2009 and has extensive experience in criminal defense.

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Kandeel earned his law degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law in 2008 and his bachelor's degree from California State University, Long Beach, in 2005.

He previously worked with the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office from 2011 to 2014 and the Alternate Public Defender’s Office from 2014 to 2022. He returned to the Public Defender’s Office in 2022.

Kandeel is a member of several legal organizations, including the California Public Defenders Association, California Attorneys for Criminal Justice, the State Bar of California and the American Bar Association. In 2011, he received the Wiley W. Manuel Certificate for Pro Bono Legal Services from the State Bar of California.

After taking over the case, the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office expressed sympathy for Celeste’s family while emphasizing Burke’s right to a defense.

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"We recognize the loss of life underlying the allegations and extend our sympathies to those who are grieving,” the office said in a statement. “At the same time, David Burke is entitled to a defense that takes his circumstances seriously and carefully examines the evidence. We are committed to providing him with that defense."

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D4vd case

Burke pleaded not guilty Monday to charges including first-degree murder, sexual abuse and mutilation of human remains in connection with the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

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The teenager’s dismembered remains were discovered inside the trunk of Burke’s Tesla in September 2025. Prosecutors allege that Burke killed Celeste and dismembered her body with a chainsaw after she threatened to expose their alleged relationship and damage his music career.

Burke remains in custody and is now represented by the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office. The case is ongoing.