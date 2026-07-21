David Leroy French, 21, was identified as the suspect of the mass shooting in Tucson, Arizona on Sunday morning. French allegedly fired multiple rounds at aa crowd in downtown Tucson on Sunday morning, which left nine injured. French was also injured in the shootout with the police officer and was then in life-threatening condition.

Representational. (Unsplash)

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David Leroy French was identified in court documents in Tucson, local NBC affiliate KVOA News 4 Tucson reported. He has been charged with nine counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and nine counts of aggravated assault resulting in serious physical injury and counts of discharging a firearm inside a building, the report added.

Who Is David Leroy French?

David Leroy French allegedly opened fire at a crowd Congress Street and 6th Avenue in Tucson on July 19. Court documents state that a verbal fight involving French resulted in the tragic incident.

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{{^usCountry}} Officers found French felling the scene on foot. The documents state that David Leroy French was given multiple warnings by responding officers to stop, but he did not. An officer had to eventually discharge firearm, which injured the 21-year-old. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officers found French felling the scene on foot. The documents state that David Leroy French was given multiple warnings by responding officers to stop, but he did not. An officer had to eventually discharge firearm, which injured the 21-year-old. {{/usCountry}}

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Additionally, police said in court today that French's identity was confirmed in the investigation through CCTV footage of the area. The footage captures him opening fire in the area early on Sunday night.

News 4 Tucson revealed that David Leroy French had pleaded guilty to Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in 2025. The details of the incident remain unclear as of now.

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Aftermath Of The Incident

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Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, a Democrat, thanked the first responders for their work in the aftermath of the shooting. She also took a dig at the "weak gun laws" of Arizona, a Republican Party stronghold.

“As we all know too well, the impact resulting from this act of gun violence reaches beyond the scene and the victims,” Romero said. “It affects all of us: family and friends, first responders, the witnesses, our entire community. We know these moments leave a lasting impression on us and our sense of safety.”

Attacking the gun laws, she pointed out that "from requiring universal background checks to extreme risk laws to funding violence prevention, there is more lawmakers can and should do."