Who is David Vargas Lowy? NH pediatrician charged for sexual assault of minor patient

On Wednesday, a pediatric neurologist from New Hampshire's Manchester was arrested and charged with the alleged sexual abuse of a minor patient. Lowy's arrest came after a months-long investigation - with the first complaint coming in September, Manchester police said. David Vargas Lowy's mugshot and representational image.(Manchester Police and file photo)

David Vargas Lowy, who practices out of Manchester, allegedly assaulted a girl - his patient - during a visit to his office. He is also accused of changing the girl's medical records. He faces charges of sexual assault and falsifying records.

Who Is David Vargas Lowy?

David Vargus Lowy is a child neurologist based in Manchester, New Hampshire. He runs his own pediatric clinic, called Dr Vargas Lowy Child Neurology. Previously, he worked at Dartmouth Hitchcock in Manchester as well as at Elliot Hospital and Health System, among other places.

He completed his studies at University of Alcalá, in Madrid, Spain, his LinkedIn profile states. He moved to the US in July 2008 as a research fellow at Harvard Medical School. After completing his fellowship, he has worked in several institutions in teaching and as a physician.

Lowy now faces charges of one count of felony sexual assault of a minor and falsifying physical evidence - the girl's medical record in question. He is being held at the Valley Street Jail and has yet to be arraigned.