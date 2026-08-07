Who is Di-Quan Schafar Hunt? 5 things about man arrested over viral Charlotte woman altercation video

Di-Quan Schafar Hunt was arrested on August 7 after a video went viral showing a man getting into a confrontation with a woman in Charlotte, North Carolina. Hunt's arrest was announced in a statement by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Di-Quan Schafar Hunt has had multiple run-ins with the law and was arrested after videos showed a Black man get into altercations with white woman in Charlotte. (X/@JoeBrunoWSOC9)

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“On Thursday, Aug. 6, at approximately 10:01 a.m., officers responded to an Attempt to Locate call for service in the 800 block of East 4th Street. Upon arrival, officers were presented with a social media account containing multiple videos that detectives were already investigating,” the statement noted.

It added “During the investigation, officers determined that one of the videos depicted an assault that was reported on July 30 in the 400 block of East Boulevard in the Providence Division. In that incident, the suspect punched the victim on a sidewalk before fleeing the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

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{{^usCountry}} Detectives then identified Hunt as the suspect and got a warrant for his arrest. Here's all you need to know about Di-Quan Schafar Hunt. Who is Di-Quan Schafar Hunt? 5 things to know Hunt is 32 years old. He was taken into custody on August 6. Hunt was first taken to a local medical facility for treatment. After his release, he will be taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office. Hunt is set to be charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Hunt is no stranger to the legal system in Mecklenburg County and prison records indicate he's been in and out multiple times. In 2025, he was arrested and then released for disorderly conduct at terminal, simple assault, and probation violence. In the same year, he was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, communicating threats, assault with a deadly weapon, and second degree trespass. The same year, he was also arrested for assault on a female. Hunt also faced trouble for resisting a public officer and malicious conduct by a prisoner. He was also arrested for contempt of court, injury to personal property and breaking or entering. In 2023, he was taken in for probation violation and another time for DV protective order violation. Again in 2024, he violated a DV protective order, and breaking or entering, and injury to personal property. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Detectives then identified Hunt as the suspect and got a warrant for his arrest. Here's all you need to know about Di-Quan Schafar Hunt. Who is Di-Quan Schafar Hunt? 5 things to know Hunt is 32 years old. He was taken into custody on August 6. Hunt was first taken to a local medical facility for treatment. After his release, he will be taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office. Hunt is set to be charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Hunt is no stranger to the legal system in Mecklenburg County and prison records indicate he's been in and out multiple times. In 2025, he was arrested and then released for disorderly conduct at terminal, simple assault, and probation violence. In the same year, he was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, communicating threats, assault with a deadly weapon, and second degree trespass. The same year, he was also arrested for assault on a female. Hunt also faced trouble for resisting a public officer and malicious conduct by a prisoner. He was also arrested for contempt of court, injury to personal property and breaking or entering. In 2023, he was taken in for probation violation and another time for DV protective order violation. Again in 2024, he violated a DV protective order, and breaking or entering, and injury to personal property. {{/usCountry}}

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As per the Mecklenburg County inmate search, Hunt was born on November 18, 1993. He's been described as a Black male with 5'10" height and weight ranging from 170-230 lbs over the many times he was booked.

Charlotte woman altercation video goes viral - watch

The action against Hunt comes after the altercation with a white woman was captured on video and shared widely by right-wing pages on X.

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“Multiple videos. Same man. In Charlotte, a Black male with a long criminal record is captured on camera randomly attacking White women on the street — chasing one on a sidewalk while threatening to kill her, and in another brutal clip standing over a woman on the ground after beating her. CMPD has arrested Di-Quan Schafar Hunt on assault with a deadly weapon charges tied to one of these attacks. The victim suffered serious injuries. A guy with this many priors should never have been free to do this in the first place. Viral videos shouldn’t be what it takes for action. Women deserve to walk down the street without fear,” a person wrote.

Another alleged video was shared.

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“I have obtained footage of a Black male attacking a White woman on the streets of Charlotte NC. It is horrifying to watch. He appears to attack her for no reason while she walks on the sidewalk, he CHASES her, and says he will k*ll her. He has not been arrested,” they wrote.