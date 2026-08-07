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Who is Di-Quan Schafar Hunt? 5 things about man arrested over viral Charlotte woman altercation video

Di-Quan Schafar Hunt has been arrested after a video went viral showing a man getting into a confrontation with a woman in Charlotte.

Published on: Aug 7, 2026, 08:01:43 IST
By Shuvrajit Das Biswas
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Di-Quan Schafar Hunt was arrested on August 7 after a video went viral showing a man getting into a confrontation with a woman in Charlotte, North Carolina. Hunt's arrest was announced in a statement by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Di-Quan Schafar Hunt has had multiple run-ins with the law and was arrested after videos showed a Black man get into altercations with white woman in Charlotte. (X/@JoeBrunoWSOC9)
Di-Quan Schafar Hunt has had multiple run-ins with the law and was arrested after videos showed a Black man get into altercations with white woman in Charlotte. (X/@JoeBrunoWSOC9)

“On Thursday, Aug. 6, at approximately 10:01 a.m., officers responded to an Attempt to Locate call for service in the 800 block of East 4th Street. Upon arrival, officers were presented with a social media account containing multiple videos that detectives were already investigating,” the statement noted.

It added “During the investigation, officers determined that one of the videos depicted an assault that was reported on July 30 in the 400 block of East Boulevard in the Providence Division. In that incident, the suspect punched the victim on a sidewalk before fleeing the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

Also Read | What did Brittany Boltinhouse say? Alleged racist posts that led to her dethroning as Miss North Carolina USA

As per the Mecklenburg County inmate search, Hunt was born on November 18, 1993. He's been described as a Black male with 5'10" height and weight ranging from 170-230 lbs over the many times he was booked.

Charlotte woman altercation video goes viral - watch

The action against Hunt comes after the altercation with a white woman was captured on video and shared widely by right-wing pages on X.

“Multiple videos. Same man. In Charlotte, a Black male with a long criminal record is captured on camera randomly attacking White women on the street — chasing one on a sidewalk while threatening to kill her, and in another brutal clip standing over a woman on the ground after beating her. CMPD has arrested Di-Quan Schafar Hunt on assault with a deadly weapon charges tied to one of these attacks. The victim suffered serious injuries. A guy with this many priors should never have been free to do this in the first place. Viral videos shouldn’t be what it takes for action. Women deserve to walk down the street without fear,” a person wrote.

Another alleged video was shared.

“I have obtained footage of a Black male attacking a White woman on the streets of Charlotte NC. It is horrifying to watch. He appears to attack her for no reason while she walks on the sidewalk, he CHASES her, and says he will k*ll her. He has not been arrested,” they wrote.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shuvrajit Das Biswas

Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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