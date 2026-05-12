Who is Dina Manzo's husband? David Cantin secretly filed for divorce from RHONJ alum

Dina Manzo, a former cast member of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” along with her spouse, David Cantin, both discreetly submitted documents to terminate their marriage last year, before their reconciliation.

Dina Manzo and David Cantin: Here's what court docs say

Dina Manzo initiated legal separation from David Cantin in March 2025, but they later sought to resolve their issues privately(Instagram)

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According to court records acquired by US Weekly, Manzo, 54, initiated legal separation from Cantin, 46, in California on March 4, 2025.

In her submission, Manzo, who wed Cantin in June 2017, stated that their separation date coincided with the day she filed for legal separation.

She cited irreconcilable differences as the cause for the separation and sought spousal support along with attorneys’ fees, but she did not wish for Cantin to receive spousal support, according to the documents obtained by US Weekly.

Six days after Manzo’s filing, Cantin initiated divorce proceedings against Manzo in Palm Beach, Florida, as per Page Six.

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{{^usCountry}} In his divorce petition dated March 10, 2025, Cantin mentioned that the marriage was "irretrievably broken," according to US Weekly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his divorce petition dated March 10, 2025, Cantin mentioned that the marriage was "irretrievably broken," according to US Weekly. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Additionally, in his filing, Cantin allegedly asserted that he and Manzo have resided in Florida since 2021. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additionally, in his filing, Cantin allegedly asserted that he and Manzo have resided in Florida since 2021. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The businessman also purportedly requested the court to allocate their marital assets with an unequal distribution favoring him, citing his "extraordinary contributions" to their income. Dina Manzo and David Cantin halt their divorce case {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The businessman also purportedly requested the court to allocate their marital assets with an unequal distribution favoring him, citing his "extraordinary contributions" to their income. Dina Manzo and David Cantin halt their divorce case {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, Manzo and Cantin decided to pause their cases one month later in a bid to have a solution “in a dignified, private and cooperative manner” without involving the court, according to the documents from US Weekly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Manzo and Cantin decided to pause their cases one month later in a bid to have a solution “in a dignified, private and cooperative manner” without involving the court, according to the documents from US Weekly. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Cantin formally requested the dismissal of his divorce petition on March 27, 2026, as confirmed by Page Six. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cantin formally requested the dismissal of his divorce petition on March 27, 2026, as confirmed by Page Six. {{/usCountry}}

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On the same day, Manzo requested the dismissal of her legal separation filing, according to the documents from US Weekly.

The day following the couple's decision to withdraw their cases, Manzo posted photographs of herself and Cantin enjoying a vacation.

“D&D 2.0 ❤️ {paradise edition},” she wrote in the caption of her post dated March 28.

David Cantin was attacked by mobster hired by Dina Manzo’s ex-husband

Before their wedding in 2017, Cantin was violently attacked by a mobster from New Jersey, who had been hired by Manzo’s ex-husband, Tommy Manzo, to execute the vicious assault.

Prosecutors charged Tommy with orchestrating the attack, claiming he was “outraged that his former wife became romantically involved with another man.”

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In June 2024, Tommy was found guilty of the offense and subsequently received a sentence of 7 years in prison.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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