New Jersey fire today: Thick smoke seen across North Bergen, Union City, Hoboken and Secaucus

Update: According to All State Fire Incident Network, a third-alarm fire broke out in Union City at 3812 Bergen Turnpike, where firefighters arrived to find a fully involved garage fire that had extended to a nearby private dwelling. A third alarm was transmitted as crews worked to bring the blaze under control. Fire in New Jersey. (Representative image/ Unsplash)

Initial report: Thick smoke billowed across parts of North Bergen, Union City, Hoboken and Secaucus in New Jersey on Saturday as firefighters responded to a major blaze in the area.

Videos shared on social media showed dense smoke rising from near a residential neighborhood in North Bergen, with loud bangs that sounded like possible explosions.

The cause of the fire and its exact location were not immediately known.