Joni Lamb’s husband, Doug Weiss, revealed that a month before the broadcaster’s death, she was off air because of two hairline fractures on her spine, according to a report by Square Solution on YouTube. Weiss said at the time that Lamb was battling serious private health issues.

Who is Doug Weiss? Joni Lamb’s husband claimed she had 2 hairline fractures on her spine month before death(jonilamb/Instagram)

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Daystar said in a statement that Lamb had been suffering from a back injury that "compounded" health issues she was already facing. Lamb founded Daystar with her first husband, Marcus Lamb. It became one of the biggest Christian television networks in the world, back in 1993.

Daystar said in a statement, “Prior to her recent back injury, Lamb had been dealing with serious health matters that she chose to face head on and in private. The back injury compounded those challenges and led to a more serious medical situation than anyone had anticipated. Despite the dedicated efforts of her medical team and the prayers of so many around the world, her condition worsened in the last few days.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Joni’s love for the Lord and for the people we serve shaped this ministry from the beginning,” said the Daystar Board of Directors. “We grieve her loss, and we are grateful for the legacy of faith she leaves behind.” Who is Doug Weiss? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Joni’s love for the Lord and for the people we serve shaped this ministry from the beginning,” said the Daystar Board of Directors. “We grieve her loss, and we are grateful for the legacy of faith she leaves behind.” Who is Doug Weiss? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Lamb married Weiss in 2023. He was her second husband. She remained married to him until her death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lamb married Weiss in 2023. He was her second husband. She remained married to him until her death. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Weiss is a psychologist and host known for his work with sex addiction. Heart to Heart Counseling Center, which Weiss founded, says of him, “Dr. Douglas Weiss, a licensed psychologist, founded Heart to Heart Counseling Center to offer specialized treatment for sex addicts, intimacy anorexics, and their spouses. Over nearly three decades, he has successfully guided many individuals and couples toward meaningful healing and recovery.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Weiss is a psychologist and host known for his work with sex addiction. Heart to Heart Counseling Center, which Weiss founded, says of him, “Dr. Douglas Weiss, a licensed psychologist, founded Heart to Heart Counseling Center to offer specialized treatment for sex addicts, intimacy anorexics, and their spouses. Over nearly three decades, he has successfully guided many individuals and couples toward meaningful healing and recovery.” {{/usCountry}}

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“The center provides various services, including weekly 3- and 5-day intensives that attract couples from across the globe. Additionally, it hosts numerous support groups and conducts hundreds of weekly appointments with a team of 16 skilled counselors. To demonstrate his dedication, Dr. Weiss personally leads the transformative 5-day intensives at the center,Dr. Douglas Weiss is a licensed psychologist who founded the Heart to Heart Counseling Center to provide specialized treatment for individuals struggling with sex addiction, intimacy anorexia, and their partners. With nearly three decades of experience, he has successfully guided many individuals and couples toward meaningful healing and recovery,” it adds.

Weiss is certified as a Sexual Recovery Therapist (SRT), Partners Recovery Therapist (PRT), and Intimacy Anorexia Therapist (IAT). He holds certifications as a Sexual Recovery Coach (SRC), Partners Recovery Coach (PRC), and Intimacy Anorexia Coach (IAC).

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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