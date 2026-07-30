Who is Dr Benjamin Hudson? Nolan Wells case takes fresh turn as ‘friend’ Warren Hudson's father offers $50K reward

The Nolan Wells case has taken a fresh turn with Dr Benjamin Hudson stepping forward to offer a $50,000 reward for information on the dead teen. The Mississippi teenager was reported missing on July 4 after going out with his friends to Horn Island and was found dead on July 6.

Nolan Wells went missing on July 4 and his body was found on July 6. (REUTERS)

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Amid interest in the circumstances around Wells' death, Warren Hudson claimed to be his friend and shared insights with the media. With Hudson coming into the spotlight, the family has found itself in the center of attention as well. Thus, now, the father had stepped forth to try and get to the truth of the matter.

Dr Hudson's choice to offer the reward as reported by TMZ. Here's all you need to know about Dr Benjamin Hudson.

Who is Dr Benjamin Hudson, what did he say?

Dr Benjamin Hudson is Warren's father. He shared that their family received thousands of death threats after Wells' demise. While offering the reward, Dr Hudson made it clear that they were not raising any fingers.

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“We don't know that anyone had any involvement, but we care about Nolan and want to find out what happened,” he told TMZ. He also defended the teenagers who were out with Wells that day, saying he believed they were not involved. Dr Hudson said “we still don't know what happened.”

Dr Hudson's alleged social media profile surfaces

Two days after Wells was found dead, an alleged social media profile of Dr Hudson was posted on Facebook. “Dr. Benjamin Hudson, a physician for the Singing River Health System, and the father of Warren Hudson, and the spouse of Jackson County Circuit Court Judge, Ashlee Cole, has been placed on Leave by the healthcare organization,” the post read.

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HT.com could not independently verify this information. However, the profile of one Dr Hudson on US News indicates he works out of Gulfport, Mississippi. The profile notes this Dr Hudson has been practicing medicine for over 20 years and got his degree from the Tulane University School of Medicine.

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However, it is not known if this is the same Dr Hudson as the one who stepped forward.

Apart from Dr Hudson, entertainment mogul Tyler Perry has offered a $50,000 reward for anyone who sheds light on the circumstances under which Nolan Wells disappeared. Further, celebrity pastor Al Sharp has also offered a reward for anyone with information regarding the case.