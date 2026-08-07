Who is Dr. Jennifer Tufts? Lindsay Clancy's psychiatric makes stunning revelations

Dr. Jennifer Tufts, a healthcare provider who prescribed psychiatric medications to Lindsay Clancy, testified in the court on Friday.

Dr. Jennifer Tufts, who provided psychiatric care to Lindsay Clancy, testified about her treatment and medication history. (via REUTERS)

Tufts was among the limited number of providers who prescribed her strong medications in the months leading up to the tragic events. During that period, Clancy received 30 prescriptions for 13 distinct types of medications — including strong antipsychotics — from five different physicians.

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Dr. Jennifer Tufts stated that Clancy indicated on an intake form that she experienced feelings of guilt regarding her consumption of alcohol five days a week.

According to Tufts, Clancy noted on the form that she typically consumed one to two drinks on five days each week and expressed guilt about this behavior.

Dr. Jennifer Tufts opens up about Lindsay Clancy's symptoms

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{{^usCountry}} In the documentation, the mother, who was 32 at the time, noted symptoms such as anxiety attacks, insomnia, racing thoughts, and a reduced appetite, according to Tufts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the documentation, the mother, who was 32 at the time, noted symptoms such as anxiety attacks, insomnia, racing thoughts, and a reduced appetite, according to Tufts. {{/usCountry}}

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However, Clancy did not mentioned on the form any suicidal thoughts or intentions to harm others, nor did she mention experiencing auditory hallucinations.

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Clancy's attorney, Kevin Reddington, stated that Clancy heard a voice instructing her to strangle her children.

Was Lindsay Clancy reluctant to take psychiatric meds?

Dr. Jennifer Tufts informed the jury that during her first meeting with Lindsay Clancy in September 2022, the postpartum mother expressed hesitance towards psychiatric medications due to concerns about potential side effects.

Tufts suggested Zoloft to Clancy, noting that it is a "first-line medication for treating anxiety" and is safe for breastfeeding mothers like Clancy.

According to prior testimony, Clancy, who was 32 at the time, ultimately discontinued Zoloft due to its side effects.

Following their first session on September 15, 2022, Tufts diagnosed her with "generalized anxiety disorder and adjustment disorder with depressed mood," as testified by the doctor on Friday.

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The jury took a break for lunch just before 1 p.m., and Tufts is anticipated to return to the stand when they reconvene around 2 p.m.

If found guilty, Clancy could be sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Conversely, a verdict of not guilty due to a lack of criminal responsibility may result in her being admitted to a state mental health institution.