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Who is Elfilea? All about the Sykkino Twitch streaming controversy

Elfilea, a small VTuber and former cosplay artist, has gained attention after revealing a five-year relationship with Twitch streamer Sykkino. 

Updated on: Apr 15, 2026 08:48 am IST
By HT US Desk
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A major Twitch scandal broke in 2026 involving a relatively unknown VTuber (Elfilea), who was the focus of a crushing expose against a well-known streamer Sykkino.

Sykkino, the popular Twitch streamer, has found himself amid a scandal after Elfilea's allegations against him. (AFP)

Elfilea is a content creator with viewership in the thousands. She was formerly a cosplay artist before switching to VTubing, and streams mainly on Twitch. Her name has been trending in the gaming and streaming communities around the world after she publicly claimed that she had a history of a five-year long relationship with Sykkino.

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Who is Elfilea?

On her official site, Elfilea claims to be a streamer enthusiast, who has more than 9 years of experience in content creation. She has worked in cosplay content, photo sets, voice acting and streaming across a variety of genres such as just chatting, platform games, MOBAs, horror games and simulator games. She has a Twitch and YouTube presence.

After HemomalVT first posted, Elfilea put out her version of events from her account. She said: “We were friends after 5 years when I had started to trust him, only to be used by him, to lie to me.”

Elfilea explained that she and Sykkino did not have any official love affair and that she had a friendly relationship with him. Reportedly two women were involved with the popular Twitch streamer at the same time, with no knowledge of each other's existence.

A report also notes that the allegations have sparked larger discussion in the streaming community regarding the power structures and responsibility of the media, given that Sykkino has a huge online presence and is able to influence newer creators.

The controversy

On April 10, 2026, HemomalVT leaked a 32-page file which claimed that Sykkino had followed a long-term trend of manipulative and deceptive behavior with various women, especially smaller or up-and-coming content creators.

The post, put up on X , received more than 650,000 views within hours and has screenshots of private chats, supporting the testimony of streamer Bao and an audio recording where Hemomal claims that Sykkino has stated explicitly that he behaves in that manner. HT.com could not independently verify the claims made in the document.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT US Desk

The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America.

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