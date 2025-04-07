Who is Erez Reuvani? DOJ lawyer suspended over stunning remarks in ‘wrongfully’ deported man case; 'I'm also frustrated'

Erez Reuveni, the lawyer who represented the US government in a lawsuit filed by a Maryland man who was wrongfully deported to El Salvador with gang members, has been put on indefinite paid leave. Regarding Erez Reuvani, Pam Bondi stated on Fox News Sunday that the matter is still pending, adding that he was put on leave by Todd Blanche, the deputy US attorney general. on Saturday.(AP)

According to people familiar with the case who spoke to ABC News, the Department of Justice (DOJ) officials reportedly informed Reuveni, the acting deputy director of the Office of Immigration Litigation, that he was being placed on leave due to his “failure to zealously advocate” for the Trump government's interests.

“At my direction, every Department of Justice attorney is required to zealously advocate on behalf of the United States,” stated Attorney General Pam Bondi in a statement on Saturday. “Any attorney who fails to abide by this direction will face consequences.”

According to people who are aware of the situation, the DOJ additionally placed the Office of Immigration Litigation's deputy director on paid administrative leave, ABC News said.

US judge's direction in ‘wrongfully’ deported Maryland man case

This move comes as a US judge referred to the Maryland man's wrongful detention as “wholly lawless.”

US District Judge Paula Xinis instructed the return of Salvadoran immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the US. The detained man had a work permit and was residing legally in Maryland with his US citizen wife. However, the Trump administration claimed it has no power to bring him back from a sovereign country.

As the Trump administration faces the judge's imposed Monday deadline for his return, it has appealed the matter.

Pam Bondi, the attorney general for Trump, declared on Fox News Sunday that Reuveni was not anymore actively involved in the Abrego Garcia case or the justice department.

Here's what Erez Reuveni said in court

Reuveni found it difficult to respond to the judge's queries regarding the events surrounding Abrego Garcia's deportation at a court hearing on Friday.

During the hearing, Xinis questioned Reuveni on the legal basis for the arrest of Garcia.

Reuveni expressed his frustration at not having those answers.

“Your honor, my answer to a lot of these questions is going to be frustrating, and I'm also frustrated that I have no answers for you on a lot of these questions,” Reuveni stated.

“He shouldn't have taken the case. He shouldn't have argued it, if that's what he was going to do,” she told Fox News. “You have to vigorously argue on behalf of your client.”

According to ABC News, the Trump administration has also placed August Flentje, Reuveni's supervisor, on leave.

What we know about US judge ruling

In earlier court filings, Trump's administration claimed that it had mistakenly sent Abrego Garcia back to his native country, in spite of a prior court order that forbade his removal.

Although there are currently no charges against Abrego Garcia, administration and White House officials have accused him of being a criminal gang member. Garcia's lawyers have refuted the accusations.

Explaining her ruling, Xinis said: “There were no legal grounds for his arrest, detention or removal” or proof that El Salvador was wanted in any crime case.

She stated that his “detention appears wholly lawless.”