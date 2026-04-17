Who is Erica Schwartz? 5 things to know about Trump's pick to run the CDC

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he is nominating Dr Erica Schwartz to serve as the next director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Here is everything you need to know about her and what this means for the agency.

She has a strong background in military, medicine and law

Erica Schwartz named as Trump’s CDC pick amid major challenges.(HHS)

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Erica Schwartz has worked in public service for many years. According to NBC, she spent more than 20 years serving in the US Navy, the Public Health Service Commissioned Corps and the US Coast Guard where she became a rear admiral.

She studied biomedical engineering and medicine at Brown University. She also earned a master’s degree in public health and a law degree from the University of Maryland.

President Donald Trump praised her on Truth Social, saying: "She is a STAR!"

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She has worked with Trump before

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{{^usCountry}} This is not her first time working with Trump. She served as Deputy Surgeon General during his first term and left the role in 2021. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is not her first time working with Trump. She served as Deputy Surgeon General during his first term and left the role in 2021. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Trump also spoke about her experience on Truth Social, writing: "Erica graduated from Brown University for College and Medical School, and served a distinguished career as a Doctor of Medicine in the United States Military, the Greatest and Most Powerful Force in the World, and then served as my Deputy Surgeon General during my First Term." The CDC has not had a permanent leader for months {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump also spoke about her experience on Truth Social, writing: "Erica graduated from Brown University for College and Medical School, and served a distinguished career as a Doctor of Medicine in the United States Military, the Greatest and Most Powerful Force in the World, and then served as my Deputy Surgeon General during my First Term." The CDC has not had a permanent leader for months {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Erica Schwartz is stepping into a difficult situation at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to NBC, the CDC has not had a confirmed permanent director since August last year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Erica Schwartz is stepping into a difficult situation at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to NBC, the CDC has not had a confirmed permanent director since August last year. {{/usCountry}}

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President Donald Trump’s first choice, Dave Weldon was dropped in March 2025 after it became clear he would not be confirmed. After that, Susan Monarez briefly took the role but was removed less than a month later after a disagreement over vaccine policy.

After her exit, Jim O’Neill served for a short time before Jay Bhattacharya took over as acting director.

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She still needs Senate approval as challenges continue

Schwartz’s nomination is not final yet. She must be confirmed by the Senate before officially becoming director, according to CNBC.

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If confirmed, she will take charge of an agency facing several problems, including leadership instability, low staff morale and ongoing changes to vaccine policy.

Her father’s legacy and her net worth

According to Aveanna healthcare and Brown Alumni Magazine, Erica Schwartz comes from a family with a strong background in service. Her father joined the Navy at just 17 and later built a long career in the military. He taught his children the value of serving their country and Erica followed that path.

From a young age, she knew she wanted to do the same. In 1994, the year she completed her biomedical engineering degree and started Brown University’s medical program, she also joined the Navy.

Her exact net worth is not publicly available. However, According to Benzinga, her net worth is $2.67 million as per July 16, 2025.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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