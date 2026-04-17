Scott Bessent reveals ultimate tax withholding hack to increase take home pay

In simple terms, if you lower your withholding, less tax is taken out of each paycheck, so you get more money during the year.

He explained that doing this can feel like getting a raise without waiting for anything else to change. "Because if you change your withholding then you will get an automatic real wage increase. They are on weekly or monthly basis and you will be able to keep more of your money this calendar year," Bessent added.

Bessent asked Americans of Thursday to adjust their tax withholding as soon as possible. "Change your withholding, if they haven't already done so," he said.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has a simple message for taxpayers, to change your tax withholding and keep more money from your paycheck right now.

The numbers behind his advice According to Reuters, Bessent shared this advice at a time when tax refunds are already higher than usual. He said on Fox and Friends that refunds in the 2026 filing season are up by more than 10 percent compared to last year. He also said that nearly half of taxpayers are already using new deductions from the Republican tax cut law passed in 2025.

He called the overtime pay deduction the "home run" of these changes, saying that 25 percent of returns so far have claimed it. People are also using deductions on tip income, Social Security and interest on auto loans for domestic cars, which helps lower the total tax they have to pay.

Also Read: Could you receive a $6,700 tax refund? IRS rules explained

What changed on your W-4 this year For people who want to follow Scott Bessent’s advice, the main tool is the W-4 form. This is the form you fill out at work to tell your employer how much federal tax to take from your paycheck. The 2026 W-4 has some major updates because of the 2025 tax law.

The Child Tax Credit has increased from $2,000 to $2,200 for children under 17. The form now also includes more detailed worksheets that consider deductions for tips and overtime pay. The IRS has also updated its withholding tables, which means the way your tax is calculated has already changed even if you have not updated your form yet.

According to Apspayroll, Experts say you should review your W-4 after big life changes like starting a new job, getting married or divorced, having a child or if you owed money or got a large refund last tax season.

Also Read: IRS Fresh Start program: What it can and can't do for your tax debt

What people on X are saying Not everyone agrees with Bessent’s advice. Many users on X have shared strong reactions.

One user said they already withhold more than suggested and still owe taxes. "How bout I withhold NOTHING and keep ALL my money. THAT would feel like a 'raise.'"

Another user questioned the timing of the advice. "Pretend like you make more money this year, because it's an election year, and then pay back taxes next year because by then we already got your vote, he seems to say."

A third user, who said they have nearly 30 years of experience in payroll and taxes, gave a warning. "HA! I've been doing taxes and mostly payroll for 28 years and DO NOT DO THIS," they wrote. "Adjust so you come out even. DO NOT go in and change shit so you get more on your check. You'll be pissed next tax season if you do."